Starting Tuesday, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will reopen in alignment with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 1 guidelines and Tier 4 of its own COVID-19 response plan.
As a result of an ongoing construction project, Nelson Memorial Library will not reopen at this time.
The other branches will reopen with contactless curbside pickup for library holds between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Northside Library will offer pickup at its drive-up window.
Library patrons can place holds on books on the library’s website at jmrl.org. The return date for all materials has been extended to June 24.
Keep in mind that no special kits can be checked out at this time, including toy kits. If you have placed a hold on an item, remember that 72-hour quarantining of materials may delay the availability of your item.
Starting Tuesday, each library branch will post specific instructions outside to make sure patrons know how to obtain materials, turn them back in and contact the library’s staff for details. Learn more at jmrl.org.
University of Virginia Press is presenting “UVa Press Presents,” a new podcast series, and “It’s All About Virginia,” a Zoom event series featuring authors and scholars, through June.
At noon Wednesday, Daniel Thorp will discuss “Facing Freedom: An African American Community in Virginia from Reconstruction to Jim Crow” on Zoom for “It’s All About Virginia.”
Sign up for the events at https://virginia.zoom.us/933654958487. The meeting ID is 933 6549 5847.
“UVa Press Presents” will begin with an interview featuring literary biographer Carl Rollyson and Faulkner scholar Stephen Railton focusing on Rollyson’s new biography, “The Life of William Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead, 1897-1934.”
Learn more online at upress.virginia.edu.
Virginia Festival of the Book will continue its Shelf Life series at noon Tuesday, when debut novelist Gabriel Bump discusses his new book, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong,” with Abby Palko.
To register for the Zoom event, go to virginia.zoom.us.
The series continues at noon Thursday with poet Leah Naomi Green and author Lulu Miller in “Leah ’n’ Lulu’s Virtual Picnic: Environmental writing in your own back yard.”
Green, author of “The More Extravagant Feast,” and Miller, author of “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love and the Hidden Order of Life,” will present brief readings, ask each other some questions, offer a short writing prompt and field questions.
Have a pencil and paper handy, and plan on taking your device outdoors — on a porch, in a hammock, wherever you feel safe and properly distanced — for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.