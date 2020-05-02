It’s not easy to keep a polite distance from the arrival of spring, especially in Central Virginia. After missing out on so many garden tours, brewery visits and other spring happenings during stay-at-home mandates, folks are yearning to get outside and check out some boozy blooms.
Rita Mae Brown enjoys sneaking a humorous true story or two into her novels, and in “Furmidable Foes,” when Mary Minor “Harry” Harristeen fills the back of her truck with gin and perks up her plants with it, she’s taking a page from the long-ago gardening playbook of Brown’s aunt.
“She would gin up her daffodils,” Brown said of her aunt. “They were very happy daffodils.”
“Furmidable Foes,” the 29th and latest entry in Brown’s Sneaky Pie Brown mystery series, is set for a May 19 release by Bantam Hardcover. Fans of the series also can find “Whiskers in the Dark,” the previous installment, now in paperback.
Fans of the Sneaky Pie mystery series will find cat companions Mrs. Murphy and Pewter and their dog buddies, Tee Tucker the corgi and Pirate the puppy, hard at work trying to figure out who used a lethal plant to poison a victim at a charity auction.
Harry and her two-legged friends have been busy sprucing up the grounds of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church to get everything ready for homecoming festivities, but two members of their gardening committee have been shaken by thefts from their Bottom’s Up Brewery delivery trucks.
If you’ve been feeling cooped up and discouraged in the wake of constant cancellations, treat yourself to some fresh flowers, pop open a locally brewed cold one and sit back to follow Harry and her furry sleuths as they dig for the truth. It’s time to escape from the stress of living with the COVID-19 pandemic for a little while.
“I think life is too important to be serious,” Brown said.
“My goal is never to write a book to show how damn smart I am, because every reader is smarter than I am in some area,” she said. “I want to reach people. I want to take them away from their troubles. If I can give you a moment’s peace or diversion, I’ve done a good job.”
Brown offers another source of solace for readers weary of stay-at-home mandates, bare grocery shelves and sweaty face masks: some me time immersed in the classics.
“If I get blue, I’m going to pick up Euripides,” Brown said. “I was a classics major, so I’ll try to read it in Greek. And then I’ll cheat.
“I couldn’t live without Thucydides or Plutarch. Everything you need is in [Plutarch’s] ‘Parallel Lives.’’’
The roots of Western civilization are still showing in time-honored Greek and Roman texts that capture the highs and lows of human nature. In the midst of the current pandemic, Brown believes readers can find not only comfort in the classics, but also encouragement to nurture that fighting spirit.
“You were taught that ‘The Iliad’ was about war, weren’t you?” Brown asked. Instead, Homer’s telling of the story of Achilles reveals an even more deadly enemy — blind obedience.
“He questions the overlord, and he lives,” Brown said of Achilles. “You don’t do what you’re told to do in Western culture. Question. Think. Look at the big picture.”
History reminds us that those who came before us got through frightening circumstances and lived to tell about it. Literature shows us that absorbing fiction and memorable characters can offer escape hatches to help us deal with the surreal.
These days, Brown can’t help thinking back to a previous pandemic from her childhood. Three of her classmates contracted polio, and one was disabled by it. Even the adults were terrified in the face of the unknown.
“Nobody knew what it was — just that it killed children,” she said. She remembers how the arrival of a successful polio vaccine created by physician and virologist Dr. Jonas Salk lifted spirits at a tough time.
When we’re down, literature and history can join forces to reconnect us to our temporarily tattered self-worth and figure out how to get back up a little stronger than before.
“I think of us as angels with lice on our wings,” Brown said. “I think we’re all blind to ourselves, but at the same time, we don’t give ourselves enough credit. There are no marginal Americans.
“I just think we’re alive at the best time. Any time is the best time if you look for the best in it.”
And if you’re spending this time of physical distancing with a Mrs. Murphy or Tee Tucker of your own, finding your new normal is assured.
“If there’s anything I can impart, it’s the best friends come on four feet,” she said.
