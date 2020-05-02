Ready to get lost in an absorbing book right about now? A new Zoom series will give readers a chance to dive into books about popular Virginia topics.
The University of Virginia Press is unveiling its new UVa Press Reading Club, which offers books grouped under the theme “Virginia Pathways and People.” Starting this month, a new Zoom series, “It’s All About Virginia,” will be launched to complement the UVa Press podcast “UVa Press Presents.”
The new reading club can work for book clubs, classes or simply enjoying at home. Readers can learn about everything from Langston Hughes’ first reading in the South — a 1926 event at Virginia Union University — to William Faulkner’s years in Virginia to the adventures of border collies Luke and June.
The books can lure readers with “all these Virginia connections that all of us didn’t know about,” said Suzanne Moomaw, the director of UVa Press.
The books are grouped into the following categories:
Virginia Place, Plants and Pets
» “A Guidebook to Virginia’s Historical Markers, Third Edition” by Scott David Arnold
» “Virginia Fishing Guide (Second Edition)” by Bob Gooch
» “Wildflowers of the Tidewater” by Oscar Wand Gupta and Fred C. Swope
» “Mr. and Mrs. Dog” by Donald McCaig
» “An American Cutting Garden: A Primer for Growing Cut Flowers” by Suzanne McIntire
Virginians Tell the Stories of Virginia
» “The Dooleys of Richmond: An Irish Immigrant Family in the Old and New South” by Mary Lynn Bayliss
» “Rot, Riot and Rebellion: Mr. Jefferson’s Struggle to Save the University That Changed America” by Rex Bowman and Carlos Santos
» “Collected Essays of Josephine J. Turpin Washington — A Black Reformer in the Post-Reconstruction South” by Rita Dandridge (ed.)
» “We Face the Dawn: Oliver Hill, Spotswood Robinson and the Legal Team That Dismantled Jim Crow” by Margaret Edds
Rita Mae Brown lightens tough times“Journey on the James: Three Weeks Through the Heart of Virginia” by Earl Swift
» “Virginians and Their Histories” by Brent Tarter
Virginia History Charts America’s History
» “The Queen of America: Mary Cutt’s Life of Dolley Madison” by Catherine Allgor
» “Democracy’s Muse: How Thomas Jefferson Became an FDR Liberal, a Reagan Republican and a Tea Party Fanatic, All While Being Dead” by Andrew Burstein
» “Jamestown: The Truth Revealed” by William M. Kelso
» “Hidden — African American Cemeteries in Central Virginia” by Lynn Rainville
» “Facing Freedom: An African American Community in Virginia from Reconstruction to Jim Crow” by Daniel M. Thorp
Famous Visitors to Virginia
» “Becoming Lincoln” by William W. Freehling
» “Richard Potter: America’s First Black Celebrity” by John A. Hodgson
» “Traces of J.B. Jackson: The Man Who Taught Us to See Everyday America” by Helen Lefkowitz Horowitz
» “Cultural Entanglements: Langston Hughes and the Rise of African and Caribbean Literature” by Shane Graham
» “The Life of William Faulkner, Volume 1: The Past Is Never Dead, 1897-1934” and “The Life of William Faulkner, Volume 2: This Alarming Paradox, 1935-1962” by Carl Rollyson
All of the books are available except for the second Faulkner volume, which will arrive in September.
The featured books are offered at a 40% discount, with free shipping available using code 10VPP.
For information about the books, the Zoom series and the podcast, go to upress.virginia.edu.
