Brett Young will bring The Chapters Tour to Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion at 7 p.m. April 18, 2020. Matt Ferranti also is on the bill.

Young’s sophomore album, “Ticket to L.A.,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart when it was released December 2018.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $49.50 lower pavilion and $35 for general admission pit and lawn. Get tickets at sprintpavilion.com or in person at the Downtown Visitor Center.

