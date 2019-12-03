Brittany Howard, the Grammy Award-winning frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, will perform April 17. 2020, at Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion.

Tickets, $45, can be purchased starting 10 a.m. Friday online at sprintpavilion.com or in person at the Downtown Visitor Center.

Howard recently released her debut solo album, "Jaime," which gives her room to try new instrumentation and arrangements. She performs in two side bands, Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle. 

Howard sang with Paul McCartney on the main stage at Lollapalooza and also has performed at the White House.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments