This week’s Buzz Bites include a Scottsville barbecue competition and the annual Heritage Harvest Festival, which lures foodies and garden fans alike.
2019 BBQ on the Bend
Proceeds from this year’s BBQ on the Bend event at James River Reeling & Rafting in Scottsville will help the Freedom Fund show appreciation to military members, first responders and their families. Your job is to taste the different teams’ pulled pork offerings and rate them; the winning team will take home a $1,000 prize.
The fourth annual event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Head to the James River Reeling & Rafting’s campground on the James River, next to Scottsville’s public boat landing.
Competitors will begin the meat-smoking process on Friday night and start serving the finished barbecue on Saturday. Local beers, live music and community spirit help make it a celebration.
Tickets are $15. Learn more at browpapertickets.com/event/4285442.
Heritage Harvest Festival
The 13th annual Heritage Harvest Festival is back at Monticello on Saturday with guest speakers, chefs’ demonstrations and a seed swap that’ll have you enjoying a new crop of heirloom vegetables next year.
Hosted by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation in partnership with Southern Exposure Seed Exchange and Seed Savers Exchange, the event honors the past by preserving plants, foodways and botanical medicine while preparing for the future by sharing up-to-date methods of sustainable agriculture and organic farming and saving seeds for future harvests.
It’s chance to listen to guest speakers, sample Southern recipes that have been handed down for generations and learn how to make whatever space you have — whether it’s serious acreage, a comfortable back yard or a couple of planters on a condominium balcony — a place to grow some fresh produce and feel a little more connected to the earth.
While you’re at the home of founding foodie Thomas Jefferson, take an interpretive tour of Monticello’s restored gardens and learn more about the plants that found their way into meals and medicines.
Admission is $26.95 for adults and $10 for ages 5 to 11. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free. Learn more at heritageharvestfestival.com.
