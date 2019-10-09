This week’s Buzz Bites include a patio party with an author and philosopher, a new sandwich named for an NFL star and philanthropist, and the final showdown in a local chefs’ competition.
Small plates, big ideasMarietta McCarty, author of “Leaving 1203: Emptying a Home, Filling the Heart,” is teaming up with executive chef Harrison Keevil for the second Keevil and Keevil 1203 Patio Party, which is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Keevil and McCarty share a hometown — Richmond — and the chef will be serving up Southern cooking on small plates to mark the one-year anniversary of McCarty’s book, which is sold at the restaurant. McCarty will speak at 3 p.m.
Champion Brewing will offer a beer tasting of brews selected for the occasion, too.
The event is $25 and includes a copy of the book. Reservations aren’t required, but if you’d like to save a seat, dial (434) 989-7648.
Fresh sandwich, clean waterThe Markets of Tiger Fuel is serving a new sandwich selected by and honoring a Charlottesville native and retired NFL star.
Order The Chris Long Special, and you’ll receive rotisserie chicken, avocado, sprouts, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayonnaise on a brioche bun. The Waterboys Initiative of The Chris Long Foundation will get $1 from the price of each sandwich sold to help provide clean water to communities around the world.
Look for the sandwich at The Market at Bellair, The Market at Mill Creek, The Market at Preston and The Market at Ruckersville.
And if you’re still hungry, you can order another football-themed sandwich honoring a local luminary. The Bronco Buster, the choice of University of Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall, comes with cracked-pepper turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and hot pepper relish on a seven-grain roll. You’ll get a $1 discount if you order it on UVa football game days.
Two chefs, one crownOn Monday evening, it all comes down to two chefs. Will Kitty Ashi or Chris Humphrey win the Duel Chef Showdown?
To find out, reserve your seat at either the 6 p.m. seating or the 8 p.m. seating at Tin Whistle Irish Pub.
Humphrey served as head chef at Rapture for five and a half years before buying Fellini’s with his late wife, Sarah, two years ago.
Ashi, who grew up in Thailand, started her cooking career at age 6 and now owns Monsoon Siam and MonsoonSiam ToGogo.
The challenge for the final asks each chef to showcase an ingredient not typically featured in his or her comfort-zone cuisine (Thai for her, Italian for him): Potatoes.
The meal is $60 per person. Tickets are available through PayPal, at duelchefshowdown.com and through the pub at (434) 202-8387.
One bowl, three historical figuresPiedmont Virginia Community College’s Pottery Club is presenting its “Empty Bowls” fundraising dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the college’s V. Earl Dickinson Building to raise money for Sin Barreras and its mission to help the immigrant community.
For a donation of $20 to $30, you can pick out a hand-crafted ceramic bowl that’s yours to take home — after you’ve used it to enjoy soup, side dishes and desserts at the dinner.
Plan to stick around after dinner to see the Core Ensemble’s performance of “Los Valientes (The Courageous Ones)” at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Stage Theatre. The chamber music theater work for cello, piano and percussion features actor David Perez-Ribada playing three influential Latinos from throughout history — painter Diego Rivera, Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero and Mexican-American desperado Joaquin Murrietta. Folk music and concert selections will include music by Astor Piazzolla, Alberto Ginastera and Osvaldo Golijov. And don’t forget to take your new bowl home. For tickets or details, dial (434) 961-5376.
Potato gnocchi, ricotta cavatelliTwo freshly made pastas will be paired with flavorful sauces when the latest fall cooking class from Terre Sisson of Charlottesville Wine & Culinary and Jim Winecoff of Mona Lisa Pasta starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mona Lisa Pasta.
The class will learn to cook potato gnocchi with a brown butter sauce topped with fried onions and sage, plus ricotta cavatelli with broccoli sauce. After a snack, the class and a light meal of the dishes you and your fellow students prepare, you’ll head home with recipes so you can make these pastas at home.
Reserve your space at terre@wineandculinary.com or monalisapasta@earthlink.net, or dial (434) 295-2494.
Dog bowl, cat bowlYou’re invited to bring food to a special event planned for Saturday, so stock up on hot dogs, cream cheese and ... wet cat food.
The inaugural Critter Lift & Rummage Store Extravaganza takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the SPCA Rummage Store at 364 Hillsdale Drive. DJ Mighty Matt will spin the tunes, and there will be plenty of food for humans, too.
It’s a chance to enjoy festivities and fun while helping the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA stock up on stuff pets need — everything from Nylabones, Kongs and cat toys to the puppy pads, bleach, laundry detergent, paper towels and trash bags needed to help take care of them.
Monetary donations also will help. And if you keep an eye out for the Compassion Care-a-Van and its adoptable dogs, you just might meet your new best friend. Get all the latest at caspca.org.
