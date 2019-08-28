This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a popular peach orchard’s second food truck battle and a food-friendly street festival so tasty they call it Taste of the Mountains.
Battle of the food trucksChiles Peach Orchard is bringing its Ultimate Food Truck Battle back on Friday.
Head to the Orchard Jams concert series event from 5 to 9 p.m. to hear Alive in the Superunknown and see what happens when teams from five popular local food trucks are challenged to come up with their best recipes using fresh peaches; each truck will receive half a bushel of the same variety of the orchard’s ripe peaches to start the challenge on equal footing for everyone. The fun part is that visitors get to be the judges.
The food trucks also will be serving their regular specialties to make sure everyone goes home happy. There will be beverages from Bold Rock Hard Cider and Prince Michel Vineyards — plus the desserts you expect, including ice cream and apple cider doughnuts. Get all the particulars at chilesfamilyorchards.com.
If breakfast is more your jam, keep in mind that Chiles serves its pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to noon Sundays during the orchard season. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with fruit toppings, plus sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy, plus milk, orange juice or coffee. (Hard cider mimosas and wines also are available.) Pay $8.99, or $5.99 if you’re younger than 12.
A toast to Madison’s favoritesThe 27th annual Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Madison, will include its sixth annual wine and beer tent. Look for tastings from Bald Top Brewing Company, DuCard Vineyards, Early Mountain Vineyards. Prince Michel Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards.
Admission to the festival is free; bring $15 if you want to get in the tasting tent and partake. You’ll be able to take the commemorative glass home with you.
Restaurants will be open all around the festival site, and you also can expect to see fare from your local favorites well represented at the festival. Keep an eye out for Bavarian Chef’s food truck, Catch the Chef food truck, Pig N Steak, Little Country Store, Miranda’s, Mad Local and Jenny Lynd’s Pizza, among others.
To learn more about the festival, visit madisonva.com or call the Madison Chamber of Commerce at (540) 948-4455.
Cider Fest is backCastle Hill Cider in Keswick presents its eighth annual Cider Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be selections from Castle Hill, Albemarle CiderWorks, Big Fish Cider Co., Blue Bee Cider, Courthouse Creek Cider and Old Hill Hard Cider. Hard Swimmin’ Fish will provide the live, local music.
Food trucks from Blue Ridge Pizza, Good Waffles & Co., Firefly on the Fly, Moe’s BBQ and Sombrero’s will be there.
Children get free apple juice and a variety of activities, including a bounce house and lawn games.
Educational talks and events will include the Amateur Cider Share from noon to 2 p.m.; beekeeping talks by Diego Decorte of Elysium Honey at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.; a cheese and cider tasting with Katie Moore, executive director of the Western North Carolina Cheese Trail, and Stuart Madany, Castle Hill’s cider maker, at 1 p.m.; a Heritage Cider Panel at 2:30 p.m. with cider tastings and discussions of cider apple varieties and the science behind the craft, for $10; and a free soil and CSA discussion at 4 p.m. with Rob Rahm of Forrest Green Farm.
Tickets are $25 at the gate and $20 in advance; tickets come with a souvenir glass and 10 tasting tickets. Designated drivers get in for $15; children and teens younger than 16 get in for free. The Heritage Cider Panel event is $10. Get tickets in advance at CastleHillCider.com.
Duel Chef Showdown finalsDiners selected Chef Chris Humphrey of Fellini’s as winner of the most recent Duel Chef Showdown at Tin Whistle Irish Pub. He will face Kitty Ashi in the finals.
The Aug. 19 event raised $250 for Caring for Creatures, a no-kill animal sanctuary in Fluvanna County. Another donor will match that amount to help more pets.
Humphrey and Chef John Shanesy tempted diners with four-course meals; each dish used freshly roasted coffees from Crucible Coffee Roasters of Staunton. Keep up with the competition at duelchefshowdown.com.
A new vision for Japanese cuisineViolet Crown and Ten Course Hospitality will team up to open their new restaurant, Kama, on the Downtown Mall. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday.
Diners can expect seafood, fresh vegetables and other ingredients prepared with Japanese culinary traditions in mind. There will be numerous whiskey options and a carefully curated beer, sake and wine list. Look for house-made dashi and plenty of smoky notes from the wood-fired grill.
Chef Peter Robinson of Highland’s Bar and Grill, Bottega and the Cote-Rotie food truck fame is teaming up with Will Richey, founder of Ten Course Hospitality, to present the dining experience. David Morgan, formerly of the Clifton Inn under Chef Tucker Yoder and also the opening chef at Tavern & Grocery, will be chef de cuisine. Mike Stewart is Kama’s bar manager; he served as creative bar director at Pompadour and brings a collection of rare Japanese whiskey selections and spirits from all over the world.
Rachel Snogles is the restaurant manager; she will curate the wine program and make guests feel at home. In New York, she worked with Jean George at the ABC restaurants and the Michelin Award-winning The Modern.
Kama takes its name from a Japanese word for an agricultural scythe.
Plan your First Friday fareIf you like having advance notice to plan what you’ll prepare for potluck meals, start thinking now about what you’d like to take to DuCard Vineyards to share. From 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6, DuCard presents its First Friday potluck dinner.
Whether you prefer picnic staples, appetizers or heartier fare, others will look forward to digging in, so get creative. There’s no cover, and wines will be sold. Don’t forget to bring your musical instruments if you’d like to join other musicians for open-stage fun. For details, go to ducardvineyards.com/event/first-friday-6/.
Making sure weekends are coveredMark your calendars for Sept. 21 and 22. That’s when the Dolley Madison Quilters Guild will present its fall quilt show at Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange, and this year’s designated charity is the Shining Hands Caring Kids Program.
The program makes sure that children won’t go hungry over the weekend by sending them home from school on Fridays with meal bags containing enough food for two days’ breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks.
None of the quilts on display will be repeats from previous years, so expect to see a wide variety of quilting styles and artistic approaches from members in Orange, Greene, Culpeper, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Admission is $5.
Block party with Reason BeerReason Beer is throwing a block party from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday with music by J. Flax & The Heart Attacks, Guerrilla Radio and local DJs from WTJU-FM.
Food trucks will be on hand, and there will be a variety of craft vendors and representatives from local charities.
Two new releases are planned; you’ll be among the first to try Wood Song Red, a tart, ruby-red barrel-fermented beer with “an intense note of fresh red fruit,” as well as Prismism, a “tropical, citrusy, juicy IPA with a carefully balanced malt character.” Visitors will get the opportunity to sample beers from 10 draft lines and try a few limited-edition brews as well.
Admission is free. Learn more at reasonbeer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.