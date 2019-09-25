This week’s Buzz Bites include a crunchy fundraiser to help get medical equipment to patients in need, the annual Freedom Fund Banquet, a barbecue-powered block party and an environmental milestone for a former Charlottesville firm.
Tacos on TuesdaySarisand Tile and Rockpile Construction are teaming up for another Tacos on Tuesday fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sarisand Tile showroom at 1226 Harris St.
All Blessings Flow will be the beneficiary. The local faith-based nonprofit provides refurbished medical equipment for free to people who need it.
Special recognition at dinnerThe Albemarle-Charlottesville Branch of the NAACP is presenting its annual Freedom Fund Banquet at Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville. The event begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday with a silent auction and cash bar in the lobby.
The program begins at 7 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Marcus L. Martin, professor emeritus of emergency medicine and Vice President and chief officer for diversity and equity at the University of Virginia, is the event’s featured speaker.
The annual gathering also is an opportunity to recognize special achievements in the past year. The group will honor the recipient of its Virginia Banks Carrington Humanitarian Award and its 2019 Scholarship recipient. The University of Virginia School of Nursing and motivational speaker Alex-Zan also will be recognized. A newly formed youth group will be introduced, too.
Tickets are $80; if you’d like to bring a group, tables of eight are available for $600 and tables for 10 are $750. To save your seat, go to eventbrite.com and search for NAACP Charlottesville. To reserve a table, contact Lynn M. Boyd at (434) 806-9449.
Hop N Hog
Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s Hop N Hog block party is set for noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in front of the Depot in downtown Culpeper. Get ready to sample and judge regional barbecue; there also will be specialty foods and a variety of wines, ciders and beers.
Serving up live music will be A.P. Project from noon to 2 p.m. and Gold Top County Ramblers from 2:15 to 5 p.m. Local artists will be there, and a children’s area will offer all kinds of games and amusements.
Tickets are $17 at the gate and $10 in advance, and you can pick them up at Vinosity and Far Gohn Brewing Company. Get tickets online at hopnhogculpeper.eventbrite.com. Call (540) 825-4416 or visit culpeperdowntown.com for details.
1 million bottlesBlue Ridge Bucha offers its organic kombucha on draft to give customers a chance to refill their own bottles and cut down on waste.
As of September, Kate and Ethan Zuckerman’s Waynesboro-based business has saved more than 1 million bottles. Learn more about the milestone at blueridgebucha.com.
Napoleons & BowlsThatch Winery is the place to join a cooking class and lunch with chef Terre Sisson of Charlottesville Wine & Culinary at 11 a.m. Sunday.
In “Napoleons & Bowls,” the class will learn how to make grilled eggplant napoleons, shrimp boil bowls and peach hand pies. The class is $68; sign up by calling (434) 979-7105.
And while you’re making your reservations, consider signing up for “Fall for This Menu,” the next class in the series, on Oct. 20. That class, also $68, will cover artichoke and brie galette, grilled peppered tuna with caper herb sauce, tomatoes stuffed with pistachios, feta and rice and lime-and-coconut financiers.
Brewbies in CharlottesvilleDon’t forget the first Charlottesville observance of the Brewbies Festival, which is coming to Champion Brewing Company from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
It’s an opportunity to help raise funds for Keep a Breast and Charlottesville Area Community Foundation while sampling brews from more than 25 different breweries.
Admission prices range from $65 to $45, and if you bring three t five packages or cans of non perishable foods or a $5 donation for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, you can help yet another cause and skip the line to get in. Learn more about the rain-or-shine event for ages 21 and older at brewbiescville.eventbrite.com.
