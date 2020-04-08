This week’s Buzz Bites include a way to enjoy fresh bakery fare at home, a cooking class to take online and an Easter meal available for carryout or delivery.
Mixing it up
Great Harvest Bread Company is not only baking its signature breads these days, but also delivering them.
The bakery’s bake-at-home mixes for chocolate chip cookies, pancakes and brownies can be delivered to the doorsteps of local homes and apartments for a $5 delivery fee. If three or more neighbors team up to place an order, the fee will be waived.
Great Harvest continues to bake breads for local soup kitchens and food banks, thanks to donations from the public. For details, go to greatharvest cville.com or call (434) 202-7813.
And here’s some last-minute news: Great Harvest is teaming up with The Tavern and Grocery to create Easter meals to be delivered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. There’s still time to place your order, if you do it Thursday. Study the menu online at tavernandgrocery.com, call your order in to (434) 244-4025 by Thursday and get ready to enjoy a meal served with a Great Harvest Honey Bunny Bread appetizer, which raises money for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.
Class in your kitchen
The Happy Cook is offering a variety of live-streamed cooking classes on its website at thehappycook.com.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, learn to prepare a menu of classic crepes, apple crepes with rum flambé and beef and spinach manicotti with tomato and bechamel sauce. Students will meet chef Soledad Liendo, a graduate of the International Institute of Culinary Arts in Buenos Aires, on Zoom and will be able to ask questions.
The next day, a video of the class will be emailed to each student, offering home cooks the chance to pause the video as necessary to review steps. Recipes will be provided, as will suggestions for substitutions if you’re unable to find some of the ingredients.
The class is $20 and lasts about an hour. Other classes to be offered can help you master quiche, empanadas and homemade pasta and ravioli. To sign up, go to thehappycook.com or call (434) 977-2665 during business hours.
National anthem at noon
Ever since Mission BBQ opened its doors on Sept. 11. 2011, its restaurants have played “The Star-Spangled Banner” at noon every day.
To keep the tradition going strong during a time of physical distancing, Mission BBQ will live-stream America’s national anthem on its Facebook page — as the company put it in a press release, “because we are free, and because we can.” Go to @amissionbbqtheamericanway.
If you’re finding creative ways to connect with customers and fellow foodies during the stay-at-home mandates, email the details to jsathe@ dailyprogress.com.
