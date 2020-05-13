This week’s Buzz Bites offer the latest on an easy barbecue feast and a virtual wine and art experience.
Barbecue to go
Potter’s Craft Cider is offering a BBQ Meal for Two package for $40, which will be available for curbside pickup from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Potter’s Craft Cider Tasting Room at 1350 Arrowhead Valley Road.
The gluten-free, peanut-free package from pitmaster Bill Norton contains two servings each of brisket and pulled pork with house-made barbecue sauce and mustard vinegar. The sides include gluten-free cornbread with honey whipped butter, garlic-whipped mashed potatoes with gravy and bacon-braised collard greens. No modifications are allowed.
All proceeds will benefit Staff Meals Charlottesville. Potter’s chef, Josh Rossiter, has been serving 60 to 80 ready-to-eat meals to service workers for six weeks now at about $2 per meal, and now the community can pitch in to help Staff Meals Charlottesville make sure that the folks who make us feel special during delightful meals out can feel special and cared for now. Go to potterscraftcider.com to place your order and find all the details.
Art and wine with Fralin
Early Mountain Vineyards is presenting a Virtual Wine & Art Night on Friday evening as part of the Fralin Museum of Art’s Fralin After Five series. It’s a chance to learn more about wine from winery ambassador TC Whysall and about art from the Fralin’s Matthew McLendon.
Register ahead of time for the Zoom event at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sU4m7AtKRBSYmcx9h9V_sw. You’ll be sent an email with the Zoom link.
Early Mountain is donating $10 per tasting pack to the Fralin, so everybody wins.
Check with the winery to see if it’s possible to get the wine order on Thursday, as the shipped-order deadline was May 12. For information, go to earlymountain.com.
