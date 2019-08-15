This week’s Buzz Bites include an exclusive new beer cheese at Giant Food stores, a coffee-fueled chefs’ duel at Tin Whistle Irish Pub and a fond farewell to a Mas Tapas mainstay. Plus, there’s still time to sign up for a cooking class to learn how to make fried green tomatoes.
Keeping dairy barn doors openTroegenator Beer Cheese will be available for a limited time at all 180 Giant Food stores, Martin’s Food markets and Giant Heirloom Markets. Look for it in the deli department.
The product, created by Caputo Brothers Creamery, combines fresh milk from two Pennsylvania dairy farms that were on the verge of closing with beer from Troegs Independent Brewing. It’s most closely related to Gouda cheese.
Cheese curds take on a caramel profile while spending time in Troegenator, an award-winning double bock brew. The slightly sweet finished cheese has notes of caramel and stone fruit and a touch of salt. The creamery recommends slicing the cheese and serving it with cured meats and fresh fruits.
Four courses with coffeeThe last event in the Duel Chef Showdown Final Four pits chef John Shanesy against chef Chris Humphrey at Tin Whistle Irish Pub. There will be two seatings, at 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, and the winner will advance to face Kit Ashi from Monsoon Siam for September’s finals.
Crucible Coffee Roasters in Staunton is supplying special coffees for the event, and each chef must incorporate coffee into each of the duel meal’s four courses. Diners will vote for their favorite dishes, and the winner will be announced by the end of the 8 p.m. seating.
The meal is $55 per person, and a percentage of the sales will benefit Caring for Creatures, a no-kill animal sanctuary. Make a reservation by calling (434) 202-8387.
Saying farewellIn September, Benos Bustamante will be moving on from his post as front of house manager for Mas Tapas. He has taken care of customers there for 16 years.
“The management team at Mas Tapas would like to thank Benos for the many years of hard work and dedication to the business, its staff and customers. Mas would not be what it is today without him, and he will be greatly missed,” Charlottesville Restaurant Group said in a statement.
Resumes are being accepted for the restaurant’s general manager position, and interviewing will start immediately. Interested? Send your resume to masresumes@redlight management.com.
Fried green tomatoesMake reservations soon for a cooking class at Thatch Winery at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 with chef Terre Sisson of Charlottesville Wine & Culinary.
The “Field & Sea” menu will include potato chip-crusted fried green tomatoes with Serrano ham gravy and grilled cod in grape leaves with fig butter. For dessert, there’s blueberry and hazelnut feuilletage trifles, which layer fresh berries with white mousse and wine syrup and crown the layers with crunchy sails.
Class members will share the foods they prepare for lunch al fresco, if weather permits, or in the winery’s dining room. Wine pairings will be included. You’ll head home with recipe packets so you can make the dishes at home.
The class and meal will be $68. To sign up, call (434) 979-7105 or (434) 974-7444. Learn more by emailing terre@wineandculinary.com or jason@thatchwinery.com.