July is serving up opportunities to help the community while helping yourself to good food and fellowship.
Virtual dinner
There’s still time to get tickets for Building Goodness Foundation’s virtual dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. July 11. This year’s meal will offer diners a chance to hear all about upcoming local and international building projects, but it’ll look a different this year.
While hearing all about the foundation’s plans via Zoom conference, each diner will be safe at home with a two-course dinner that will be prepared and delivered by The Catering Outfit.
You have until Friday to buy your ticket and choose the meal options you want, so go online soon to buildinggoodness.org/virtual-dinner or call Sophie Parson at (434) 249-1653.
Pandemic picnics
July happens to be National Picnic Month, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s new virtual fundraiser is challenging parkway fans to host virtual picnics.
Picnic for the Parkway gives people a chance to choose a participation level. Friends and families can meet in person, following CDC guidelines, at one of the recently reopened picnic areas in Virginia or North Carolina, or in a back yard. It’s also fine to create a completely online picnic experience indoors and invite people to join you using a video conferencing app, which is a great option if you’d rather enjoy your picnic without ants. Guests who attend the picnics make tax-deductible donations to the foundation. When you upload your picnic shots to social media, use the hashtag #PicnicForTheParkway.
On the Virginia portion of the parkway, picnic areas and restroom facilities have reopened at Humpback Rocks Picnic Area at Milepost 8.5, James River Picnic Area at Milepost 63.6 and Peaks of Otter Picnic Area at Milepost 85.9.
Learn more about the Blue Ridge Parkway and stay up to date on which facilities are open at blueridgeparkway.org. To find out more about Picnic for the Parkway, go to BRPFoundation.org/picnic.
