This week’s Buzz Bites will dish about new craft cocktails, a local chef’s new cookbook, a new restaurant coming to town and a Thanksgiving dinner to bring the community together.
Ready-to-drink cocktailsNow there’s no need to keep your guests waiting while you mix their drinks.
Bold Rock is launching a new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails with the Bold Fashioned, which blends premium American whiskey with classic vanilla and caramel tastes, notes of black cherry and citrus and freshly pressed apple juice.
The Bold Fashioned is 7.5% alcohol by volume, and it joins a diverse lineup of hard cider and hard seltzer products from Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery & Distillery. The Craft Cocktails by Bold Rock line can be found at Virginia ABC stores.
Cooking with TavolaChef Michael Keaveny has penned his first cookbook. “Tavola: 10 Greatest Hits — Music and Food” will be available for purchase starting Saturday.
His book focuses on the rustic Italian dishes fans enjoy at his Belmont restaurant and wine bar. Each dish is paired with a recommended wine and suggested musical choices, so if you’re trying to bring restaurant ambience home to your own table, you’ll be all set.
Seafood’s on its wayThe Skrimp Shack will be bringing its 27th location to Rio Hill Center. Opening is set tentatively for the first week in December at 1970 Rio Hill Center.
Stacey and Mitch Hartman are the husband-and-wife team behind the eatery, a quickly growing casual seafood restaurant. The local spot will be a corporate store.
The menu, available for browsing at skrimpshack.com, offers a variety of fried and grilled options, including whiting, catfish, mahi and tilapia, and such side dishes as fried okra, collards and sweet potato fries.
Make reservationsRumi Forum Charlottesville will serve a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Event Hall at 1024 Carrington Place, so make your reservations soon on Eventbrite or by emailing cville@rumiforum.org.
The meal will bring together neighbors from different background to share a meal of appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts, and a lot of gratitude.
Registration is required, but admission is free. Donations at the event will go to PACEM to help coordinate warm spaces for community members experiencing homelessness to sleep.
