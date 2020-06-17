This week’s Buzz Bites explores some of the creative approaches that local restaurant and winery teams are creating to help the community stay fed and connected.
Pop-up delightsWinemaker Michael Shaps of Michael Shaps Wineworks and longtime friend Vincent Derquenne, chef of Bizou Restaurant, have created a pop-up restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer at Wineworks Extended at 1585 Avon St. Extended.
Expect to dine on Bizou’s casual fare al fresco under a tent. Guests also can get 20% off orders of three or more bottles of wine at retail prices to take home.
Reservations are encouraged, but not required; email marketing@virginiawineworks.com or text Ivy at (434) 981-5809 and provide your name, phone number, the number of people in your party and the time you’d like to reserve.
Expanded reachChef Harrison Keevil of Charlottesville’s Keevil & Keevil Kitchen is preparing food for a number of shelters and nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of them is Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM). Since late March, shelter manager Robert and his staff at WARM have been receiving bulk orders of breakfast trays on Mondays and Thursdays from Keevil & Keevil Kitchen.
Virtual wine and artVeritas Vineyard & Winery is presenting Virtual Wine & Art Night at 6 p.m. June 26 as part of the online Fralin from Home series. Guests will learn about the evening’s wine selections from lead winemaker Emily Pelton and about two works of art from The Fralin’s collection from Matthew McLendon.
Veritas will donate $10 per wine-tasting purchase to The Fralin. Be sure to go online to uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu to register in advance for the Zoom link and pre-order wines from Veritas for curbside pickup or delivery. And if you order three or more bottles of wine, shipping is free.
Father’s Day feastBlue Ridge Cafe in Ruckersville is offering a ribs and shrimp meal for Father’s Day. Reservations and menu are available online at blueridgecafe.com; for details, call (434) 985-3633.
The website also has details about the restaurant’s curbside take-away service from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Indoor dining also is available at 50% capacity.
The restaurant is offering a variety of family dinners to take home, including a Grill-Out Pack of ribeye steaks with loaded baked potatoes, steamed broccoli salads, rolls and chocolate cake for $39.95; a pulled pork barbecue dinner for $25.95; and a beer-battered fish dinner for $24.95.
