This week’s Buzz Bites has everything you knead — and we’re predicting you’ll flip for a traditional University of Virginia fundraiser.
Flour power
Great Harvest Bread Cafe is offering Evening Bread Kneading classes for groups of 10 or more.
During the class, participants will learn how to knead dough and then bake a loaf of bread. You’ll be able to sample freshly baked breads with a variety of toppings and fillings, including chicken salad, pimento cheese and hummus. Bring your own bottles of beer or wine; Virginia wines can be purchased at the cafe.
Great Harvest uses its own stone mill to grind fresh flour. The lower grinding temperature involved in stone milling helps to preserve more nutrients and keep the wheat germ intact. The cafe’s breads are made from five ingredients — freshly stone-ground milled wheat, yeast, honey, salt and water.
Classes cost $35 per person for groups of 10 or more, and drop-in students pay $50. Class sizes are limited. And if you and your squad would rather take a class during the day, call and make a request. Details are available online at greatharvestcville.com. To sign up, dial (434) 202-7813.
Pancakes for Parkinson’s
Don’t fill up on lesser breakfast fare before heading to the Cavaliers’ Homecoming game on Saturday. You’ll want to save room for the flapjacks served at the 16th annual Pancakes for Parkinson’s event.
Head to UVa’s South Lawn for free pancakes, a variety of toppings and performances by UVa music and dance groups. All donations received at the event will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help support research into Parkinson’s disease and bolster the search for a cure. On an already festive weekend, it’s a chance to eat, meet, greet, learn and be part of something special. For information, go to p4patuva.com.
Just for veterans
Mission BBQ will serve free sandwiches and cake to veterans and active-duty military personnel from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in honor of Veterans Day.
If you’d like to hear a live rendition of the national anthem, plan your visit to make sure you’ll be there at noon.
To learn more about the restaurant’s efforts to honor veterans and military personnel — and to check out the menu — go to mission-bbq.com.
New moves at Champion
J.R. Hadley has been named the first director of development at Champion Brewing Company. The founder of Boylan Heights Burger Bar will be operating the new Champion Restaurant Group.
Hadley will be developing such projects as Champion Grill, which is scheduled to open this month at The Shops at Stonefield, and Camp Champion, an outdoor venue, restaurant and bar with a summer camp theme. A Champion taproom is being planned for Lynchburg.
The addition of Hadley to the leadership team will allow owner Hunter Smith to become CEO.
Coupon books are here
Hospice of the Piedmont’s Dining Around the Area coupon books are available. The three-decade tradition gives folks a chance to get buy-one, get-one-free deals, substantial allowances and other price breaks in a wide variety of local restaurants. There also will be buy-one, get-one-free deals for tickets to live theater performances and some half-price tastings at local wineries.
Drop by Hospice’s office at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, to pick up your copy for $50. If you’d rather order one online, just go to hopva.org/dining. It’s also possible to get a bulk pricing discount if you’re buying 10 or more as gifts for family members, business associates and friends; just dial (434) 972-3568 for details.
