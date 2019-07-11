This week’s Buzz Bites include a new dinner series tour, the grand opening of a family-friendly winery and brewery, a big anniversary for a local cidery and a Bastille Day celebration.
‘The New Americana’ tourUnderground Kitchen will kick off its latest experiential dinner series, “The New Americana,” on Saturday in Charlottesville. This tour brings the Richmond-based outfit back to Charlottesville, Richmond and Philadelphia, while adding a few more locations — Upperville; Wilmington, Delaware; and Charleston, South Carolina.
The new tour, which is an after-party of sorts for Underground Kitchen’s inaugural James Beard Foundation/Beard House “Cultural Collaboration” dinner last month, puts chefs in the spotlight as they interpret individual American experiences into fine dining. It’s a one-night-only event that uses a little mystery to build suspense and get diners excited about what they may find once they arrive.
Tickets will be available online at theundergroundkitchen.org/events. Once you sign up, you’ll learn the time, chef and location of the dinner.
Grand opening in Madison County
Blue Quartz Winery and Shotwell Run Brewing Company will open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2585 S.F.T. Valley Road in Etlan.
The winery and brewery will share a tasting room with panoramic views of the countryside and vineyard. Look for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.; the tasting room will open to the public at noon.
Barbecue from the Little Country Store will be available. In addition to toys and games for children to enjoy, there will be live music by Down the Lane from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Red Hots from 5 to 8 p.m.
For information, call (540) 923-4048.
Summer dinner paired with winesDelFosse Vineyards and Winery will serve its Summer Celebration Wine Paired Dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 500 DelFosse Winery Lane in Faber.
Each of the gourmet dinner’s four courses will be paired with a DelFosse wine.
The meal is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity; Wine Club members pay $65, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by emailing kyle@delfossewine.com.
Cider anniversary
Siblings Charlotte, Chuck, Bill and Todd Shelton first welcomed guests to Albemarle CiderWorks a decade ago. Now it’s time to remember that July 13, 2009, beginning with a 10th-anniversary party from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Backyard BBQ Birthday Bash will feature original Americana music performed by Tara Mills and Jimmy Stelling, as well as hayrides, lawn games and two new small-batch cider releases. Barbecue can be purchased from Piedmont Smokehouse, which will be roasting a whole hog.
Over the years, the Shelton family has turned apples from Vintage Virginia Apples, its orchard and apple tree nursery, into cider. The ciders recently picked up three silver medals in Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. Other recent awards include a gold medal, two silvers and a bronze from the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, as well as a gold, a silver and two bronzes from the New York International Cider Competition.
Learn more about the event and all the ciders at albemarleciderworks.com.
Bastille Day fun
Reynard Florence Vineyards in Barboursville will present a Bastille Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with complimentary crepes, live music, games of boules and some Bastille Day trivia.
Look for tastings of new releases, which include Grenache 2017, Cabernet Franc 2017, Recherche 2016, Petit Verdot 2017, Malbec 2017, Reynard Blanc 2017, Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 and Kir. Get all the details by calling (540) 832-3895.