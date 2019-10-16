This week’s Buzz Bites will help you kick back with Charlottesville Ballet artistry and cold brews, fill up on a big breakfast and plan ahead for a new bed and breakfast that’s honoring “The Waltons” and bringing in some favorite cast members to help celebrate.
Beer & BalletWhether you prefer your pilsner en pointe, hip-hop with hops or tap on tap, it’s time to enjoy two of your favorite disciplines together. Dance fans of all ages can head to Champion Brewing Company at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the latest Beer & Ballet event, which brings dance performances in diverse genres under the same roof as craft beers and local food. Admission is free, and part of the sales proceeds will benefit the ballet company. Get all the details at (434) 973-2555.
Food partnershipLocal Food Hub and 4P Foods merged their distribution operations over the summer to help bring fresh foods from local family farms to more tables, and it’s time to check in on the fruits of their labors.
One early beneficiary of the partnership may be your child’s school cafeteria. During the recent Virginia Farm to School Week, students were served peaches, pears and apples from Saunders Brothers; grapes from Wenger Grape Farm; greens from Schuyler Greens Company; gluten-free breads from Orange Dot Baking Company; pastured pork from Papa Weaver; and pastured beef from Seven Hills Food Company, to name a few. Charlottesville City Schools and City Schoolyard Garden also have teamed up to buy local organic chicken. Learn more at localfoodhub.org and 4pfoods.com.
Big Country BreakfastFairview Christian Church in Hood is reminding you that breakfast is the most important meal of the day with a tempting spread of scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits, sausage gravy, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. The Big Country Breakfast event will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
All that country cooking is available by donation. Get the latest by calling (540) 948-5060 or going to fairviewchurch hoodva.com and looking under “Events.”
Restoration brewsRestoration in Old Trail Village in Crozet will give diners a chance to watch their craft beers being poured from the side of a vintage tap truck.
During October, plan to head out to the restaurant’s patio to meet Baloo. Baloo is a 1942 Ford F3 panel truck that has been transformed into a six-tap beer truck. Stay for the warmth of the cozy fire pit and the fun of lawn games, including giant Jenga and cornhole.
For details, visit restorationcrozet.com.
Good night, John-BoyMark your calendars for a grand-opening event for John & Olivia’s Bed & Breakfast Inn in Schuyler; it’s set for 9 a.m. Oct. 26.
Several cast members from the Emmy Award-winning series “The Waltons,” for which Schuyler native Earl Hamner found plenty of inspiration in the people and places of his beloved hometown, will be on hand for the celebration. Look for cast members Mary McDonough (Erin), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth), Jon Walmsley (Jason) and Eric Scott (Ben) — five of the actors who portrayed the seven Walton siblings during the series’ run — as well as members of the real-life Hamner family.
The site is just behind Hamner’s childhood home, the Walton Hamner House, which offers tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Learn more by visitingthewaltonhamnerhouse.com or calling (434) 831-2017.
Garden grantCharlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center students will raise fresh organic produce to use in the school’s Culinary Arts program, thanks to a $5,000 grant from Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s Environmental Education Stewardship Grants Program.
The new CATEC Culinary Commons area will include six raised garden beds, a greenhouse, an indoor hydroponics garden and an outdoor dining area. Culinary Arts students also will be learning all aspects of organic gardening, including composting, fertilizing and pest control. The project will rely on teamwork from different disciplines at the school, including the Building Trades and Electrical programs.
Fall spiritsHalloween is getting closer with all its thrills and chills, but some folks only want to get close to spirits if they are safely contained in a glass. We’re down with that. If you’re in that category, Virginia ABC has just added 17 new products for autumn.
Three of the selections are made in Virginia — Reservoir Hunter & Scott Rye, Gandy Dancer Vidal Blanc and Cinder Snapper Chambourcin.
Among other offerings is Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey, which honors Nathan “Nearest” Green. The first recorded African American master distiller has been credited with passing along his distilling techniques and expertise to Jack Daniel.
Coupon books are comingIf you’re a Halloween fan to the core, you find yourself cringing a little when people start talking about November events before you’ve even finalized your costume. However, it won’t be pushing the season to mention that, once your favorite candy-and-costume holiday is a sugary memory, there are plenty of tasty new adventures to look forward to next month.
On Nov. 1, to be exact, Hospice of the Piedmont will be unveiling this year’s Dining Around the Area coupon books. The three-decade tradition gives folks a chance to get buy-one, get-one-free deals, substantial allowances and other price breaks in a wide variety of local restaurants. There also will be buy-one, get-one-free deals for tickets to live theater performances and some half-price tastings at local wineries.
Drop by Hospice’s office at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, to pick up your copy for $50. If you’d rather order one online, just go to hopva.org/dining. At the risk of pushing yet another season, it’s also possible to get a bulk pricing discount if you’re buying 10 or more as gifts for family members, business associates and friends; just dial (434) 972-3568 for details.
