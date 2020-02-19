This week’s Buzz Bites will start with a Mardi Gras celebration at a Barboursville winery, share the latest on a wine-tasting educational event at an Afton vineyard and welcome a slate of new restaurants.
Beads & Beignets
Reynard Florence Vineyard will serve up warm beignets as part of its annual Beads & Beignets celebration of Mardi Gras. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Included in the traditional $10 tasting fee are a strand of Mardi Gras beads, beignets, King Cake and more. Get more information at reynardflorence.com.
Wine wisdom
Alyson Muff will present the third annual Exploring the Wine Tasting Experience event at 2 p.m. Sunday at Valley Road Vineyards in Afton.
Her program sold out the two previous years, and seating is limited, so registering in advance is required. The event, for guests ages 21 and older, is $40 per person. Sign up at valleyroad wines.com/event/exploring-the-wine-tasting-experience/.
Burgers and more
A new BurgerFi location at 5th Street Station will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to serve lunch and dinner. The restaurant serves craft burgers using antibiotic-free beef, a quinoa-powered veggie burger, local craft beers and custard shakes.
BurgerFi also incorporates many environmentally friendly elements in its interiors, such as tables and chairs made from recycled milk jugs and Coca-Cola bottles and 10-foot fans to help trim energy consumption.
Wings with the works
Wing Zone also has opened a new location at 5th Street Station.
The restaurant offers 17 different flavors — including traditional Buffalo, cool ranch, mango fire and new Nashville hot barbecue — to spice up wings, chicken tenders and other menu items.
The eatery also offers burgers, sandwiches, vegetarian options, salads and a “guilty pleasures” lineup that includes fried Twinkies, funnel cake fries and Oreo churros.
New restaurant
A new restaurant called Tonic is coming to the 609 E. Market St. spot that formerly was home to Tin Whistle Irish Pub. MT Food Group LLC posted a legal notice last week announcing that it has applied for an ABC license to sell wine and beer on premises and mixed beverages.
