Farmers, vendors and customers are finding creative ways to get nutritious fresh vegetables and fruits on local dinner tables these days. In Greene County, the Greene Farmers Market has been helping producers and eaters make connections while maintaining proper physical distancing.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 40 Celt Road, which is behind the County Administration Building. Shop online ahead of time at GreeneCommons.com and take advantage of easy curbside pickup. It’s also possible to buy produce and other foods in person, as long as you follow safe physical distancing guidelines.
Online sales have totaled more than $1,000 each week so far, and there were 160 walk-in customers last week, according to market manager Judy Berger. The walk-in figure is an increase from that of the previous week, even though last year’s attendance was about 280 people per week.
The market accepts SNAP benefits, and recipients who spend at least $10 in SNAP benefits at the market receive an additional $10 to spend as a result of a Virginia Fresh Match nutrition incentive grant. It’s a convenient way to get fresh produce without leaving the county.
Greene Commons also has received a Walmart Foundation grant of $2,500 to help increase access to healthy foods.
Keep friends’ and neighbors’ safety in mind and wear a mask while you’re there. And plan ahead; if you have elderly neighbors or other friends who can’t leave home, offer to place orders for them, pick them up at the market while you’re getting your own and then dropping the food off at the doorstep. It’s an easy way to make a difference in someone else’s life.
