This week’s Buzz Bites will offer happy reminders that Thanksgiving is on its way, and that Virginia Cider Week is coming up in the meantime to start the festive feelings in motion. There are many reasons to be thankful to live in Central Virginia this time of year — especially for foodies.
Feast and fellowship
Scottsville United Methodist Church has a seat at the table for you for its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Four Hits and a Miss will serve up the live music. The dinner menu includes turkey with dressing and gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, yams, green beans, rolls and a selection of festive desserts. And if you can’t sit back to enjoy the feast and the fellowship, take-out meals are available, too.
The meal is $10; it’s $6 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. The proceeds will benefit the church’s missions.
Firefly and Virginia Cider Week
Hey, cider aficionados: Here’s your chance to give your cider-neophyte friends an inviting introduction to the versatility and style of a Virginia staple.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Firefly Restaurant & Game Room will present a kickoff event for Virginia Cider Week. Get ready for specials to run the length of the observance, which is through Nov. 24.
Friday’s event will feature cider cocktails, and there will be fresh non-alcoholic apple cider for folks who prefer it.
Participating in the event will be representatives from at least nine area cideries, so take the opportunity to learn more about your favorite cideries and the processes their teams use to create everything from sweet, fruity ciders to dry, sophisticated ones. Look for selections from Albemarle CiderWorks, Big Fish Cider, Blue Bee Cider, Blue Toad Cider, Bryant’s Cider, Buskey Cider, Castle Hill Cider, Old Hill Cider and Potters Craft Cider.
The event is free, and the cider tastings will vary in price. If you’d like to stick around for a meal at Firefly, check out the menu selections featuring apples and cider. For more information, head to fireflycville.com.
Salmon and pork
Keep in mind that as much fun as a week of turkey dinner leftovers may be, you may be ready to try something completely different by the time December gets here. Sneak in a cooking class now, and you’ll be all set with fresh ideas.
The next cooking class and lunch at Thatch Winery is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, and the theme is “Modern Classics.”
The class will learn how to make smoked salmon chowder, pork medallions with Asian slaw and a chocolate mousse torte.
To sign up for the class, which is $68, call (434) 979-7105. And while you’re at it, save your seat for the Dec. 8 class, which will pair wine-braised chicken with quinoa avocado salad and lemon vinaigrette and a cranberry ginger buckle.
Honey and honeybees
Diego DeCorte, founder of The Elysian Honey Co., is coming to Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to talk about honeybees and offer some sweet reminders why it’s important to protect pollinators.
DeCorte will share delectable honey samples and discuss the perils honeybees face.
Make reservations, which are required, by emailing events@peace frogstravel.com or dialing (434) 977-1415.
Donations welcome
Every day is a good day to think about making sure everyone has enough to eat. Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry has offered some suggestions for in-demand food items if you’re thinking about making a difference by starting your own food drive at home, work or school.
The following items are particularly welcomed at the moment:
» Tuna and other canned meats
» Cooking oils, such as canola, coconut and olive oil
» Shelf-stable milks, including nut milks
» Individual cereals, oatmeal and granola bars
» Canned vegetables and fruits
» Alternative proteins, including quinoa and nuts
» Baby supplies and foods, including formula, diapers and wipes
For details, visit cvilleloaves.org or call (434) 996-7868.
Plan ahead
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church is planning its fall food fest for Nov. 22. Fans of savory and sweet Greek foods and pastries can head to the church’s Hellenic Center at 100 Perry Drive for this autumn’s edition of Greek Fest.
Baked goods will include baklava, kataifi, diples, ergolavos, karithopta, koulourakia, galatoboureko, halvah, finikia (melomakarona), kourambiedes, tsoureki a, spanakopita, tiropita, and both meat and vegetarian dolmades.
Part of the proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army. Learn more online at transfiguration.va.goarch.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.