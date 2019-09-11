This week’s Buzz Bites include a harvest moon party, an Italian harvest dinner and some entertaining upcoming options for your September calendars — including a fermentation workshop that’ll whet foodies’ appetites for the Heritage Harvest Festival, which is coming up on Sept. 21.
Harvest Moon happenings
The Harvest Moon celebration at Septenary Winery, which is at Seven Oaks Farm in Greenwood, is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will feature the Crozet Jam Band performing music from Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” album. Listen for songs by The Band, The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and The Beatles.
Expect plenty of food and wine, too. Learn more at septenarywinery.com.
Italian Harvest Feast
Palladio Restaurant at Barboursville Vineyards will serve a four-course feast paired with Barborsville wines at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Guest chef Cesare Lanfranconi and Palladio chef Spencer Crawford will prepare the Italian Harvest Feast. Stuzzichini will be served with Barboursville Brut NV.
Chilled yellow tomato soup with diver scallops crudo, alici and capers comes with Barboursville Vineyards Allegrante Rose 2018. Next will be ravioli of baccala mantecato, featuring a New England cod filling with a creamy lobster and sea urchin sauce, which will be served with Barboursville Vineyards Vermentino Reserve 2017.
Nebbiolo-braised beef Brasato al Barolo, classic polenta, glazed baby carrots and farm-grown zucchini will be paired with Barboursville Vineyards Nebbiolo Reserve 2015. To end the meal, local peaches and amaretto budino will be accompanied by Barboursville Vineyards Phileo NV.
The meal is $110 per person, and reservations are required at (540) 832-7848.
It’s not too soon to make reservations for the 20th Anniversary of Palladio Restaurant Celebration Gala Dinner while you’re at it. That dinner is planned for Oct. 5.
Fermentation at the Farm
Monticello’s Tufton Farm is the place to attend Fermentation on the Farm, an interactive workshop with author and master fermenter Tara Whitsitt of Fermentation on Wheels. The event, which begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 19, will include a gourmet farm-to-table luncheon in the farm’s display gardens.
The course will cover the basics of vegetable and beverage fermentation, focusing on seasonal ingredients. Participants will prepare a jar of fermented vegetables to take home and will get a water kefir starter kit for culturing beverages. The lunch will include Monticello’s homemade ice cream and a glass of Virginia wine. The meal is $65; get tickets at tickets.monticello.org.
While marking your calendars ...
... jot down Sept. 24 as the date for the Dine to Donate fundraiser to benefit Service Dogs of Virginia.
Head to Texas Roadhouse between 4 and 10 p.m. and hand your flyer to your server or bartender so that 10% of all food sales will be donated to Service Dogs of Virginia. To get your flyer, go to servicedogsva.org, or call (434) 295-9503.
Brewbies coming to Champion
The Brewbies Festival is coming to Charlottesville's Champion Brewing from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28. The festival donates 100% of its net profits to Keep a Breast and two community charities — Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
The rain-or-shine event for folks ages 21 and older has been raising funds and awareness of breast health for a decade. Participating breweries in addition to Champion include D9 Brewing, Pale Fire Brewing, Precarious Beer, Reason Beer, Resident Culture Brewing, Starr Hill Brewery, Surly Brewing, Thorn Beer, Three Floyds Brewing, Three Weavers and Tin Roof Brewing.
Admission is $45 in advance, and VIPs can pay $65 to get in early, at 1 p.m. If you bring three to five packages of nonperishable foods or canned goods to donate to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, you'll get in early, too. Get all the details at brewbies.org.
