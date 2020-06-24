Laura Fonner will be hitting the road soon in Dumplin’, her new food truck.
Fonner, recently the chef at Duner’s, has joined Champion Hospitality Group and is taking over and rebranding the Yeasty Boys food truck.
Fonner’s menu will include housemade dumplings and other favorites. Diners can keep an eye out for the truck within the next couple of weeks. Before taking on the dumpling truck project, she originally had planned to take over ownership of Duner’s until the COVID-19 pandemic led to a change in plans.
Fans of The Food Network fans who saw Fonner on “Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games” before can see her second appearance on July 8.
Palladio reopens
A revitalized Palladio Restaurant has reopened with a new chef and a refreshed menu of Italian flavors.
Mike Clough, who trained at New England Culinary Institute, is Palladio’s new chef. He served as sous-chef to Spencer Crawford, who resigned during the restaurant’s temporary closure. Consulting chef Cesare Lanfranconi, creator of Restaurant Tosca, is on board, as is sous-chef Wyatt Swaney. Sandra Quinteros Ortiz is dining room manager and line cook, and Alessandro Medici is sommelier.
Lanfranconi is expanding Palladio’s repertoire of authentic regional dishes from Italy’s northern provinces to Sicily.
To get a closer look at the menu and make reservations, head to bbvwine.com/our-restaurant.
Food giveaway
An Orange County church will present the Big Food Giveaway to local families in need from noon to 2 p.m. July 11.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 11229 Kendall Road in Nasons will offer curbside service in its parking lot; drive up, and food will be placed in your trunk while you remain in your car. The rain date is July 18.
To request a time for food drop-off, or to learn more, call (540) 672-2848 and leave a message.
New concept
Commonwealth Restaurant and Skybar on the Downtown Mall will be getting a new Baja Mediterranean menu overseen by head chef Phil Gerringer, plus an upstairs tiki bar, according to a release from Champion Hospitality Group. Original owners Joe Arcidicono, Mike Geismar, and Rick Wampler will remain as minority partners.
The new concept is expected to be unveiled this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.