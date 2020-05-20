This week’s Buzz Bites provide a chance to lift a glass, or a cup, to salute the folks who take care of us in meaningful ways. These days, it’s possible to combine the fun and diversion of a delicious new beverage with a chance to give back to people who keep making sacrifices for the community we love.
Restaurant workers honored
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and resulting business closures have taken a toll on bar and restaurant workers worldwide. Spirit Lab Distilling has figured out a way to honor them with a new limited-run product that can make your next virtual happy hour tastier — and safer.
Dubbel 151 is a distilled product made from 8,400 cans of Champion Brewing Company’s Belgian-style Dubbel ale. It’s 75.5% alcohol, or 151 proof (hence the name).
Its flavor profile unites raspberry, molasses, Meyer lemon, banana, papaya, dried figs and cloves to create a treat that doubles as a hand sanitizer if you really need it. It took more than 13 cans of brew to make each bottle.
Each flask-style 200 mL/6.7-ounce bottle is $20, and all proceeds will go to support Champion’s taphouse and restaurant workers while stay-at-home orders and gradual reopenings keep them from working. Curbside pickup is available; shipping is possible throughout Virginia and in Washington, D.C. For details, go to spiritlabdistilling.com.
A toast to community heroes
DuCard Vineyards also has a thank-you tribute to the many community members who are making life safer and easier for everyone else. Nurses? Food bank volunteers? Caregivers helping seniors? Think of the folks who’ve made a difference in your neighborhood; there are plenty of capes rippling in the wind these days.
Thank You Heroes, a 2019 rose, is a new DuCard wine that offers people a chance to write the names of their heroes right on the labels before leaving them safely as gifts. DuCard also will deliver the wine to your heroes for free; UPS shipping is available if your gift has to travel a bit farther.
Take a cue from DuCard owner Scot Eliff and pay tribute to someone you respect; he is honoring two former staff members who are working hard as frontline nurses these days. Get all the details at ducardvineyards.com/heroes.
Hero Joe
Meanwhile, the coffee world also is sharing the love. Charlottesville’s Snowing in Space Coffee Company is dedicating a new coffee blend to healthcare workers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Frontline Fuel is a new medium-roast coffee blend of Certified Fair Trade Organic beans that’s described has having “notes of warmth, love and gratitude.” And for each 12-ounce or 5-pound bag purchased online from snowinginspace.com, another bag will be donated to the hospital to keep staff members warm, alert and ready to face the challenges of a global pandemic with a hometown face. Coffee connoisseurs can choose whole-bean coffee to grind at home or the convenience of the freshly ground version.
If you’d like to show your support by serving Frontline Fuel in your office or your store, head to snowinginspace.com.
Dinner and a Show
Audiences have counted on Terri Allard over the years to serve up rollicking music. Starting Saturday, she’s serving up a whole new virtual option.
Dinner and a Show with Terri will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday; just go to vpm.org/events to get all the particulars.
First, you’ll make dinner plans; cook something special or order takeout or delivery fare from a favorite local restaurant. Then tune in for a virtual performance art showcase hosted by Allard.
VPM and the Paramount Theater are joining forces to present the event, which features many local performers and personalities. Look for Ike Anderson, A.D. Carson, Mike Clem, Michael Coleman, John D’earth, Rita Dove, Greg Howard, Robert Jospe, Lua Project, Erin Lunsford, Stephanie Nakasian and Veronica Swift, Mark Nizer, Alice Owen, Charles Owens, Darrell Rose and Devon Sproule and The Pollocks. Also on hand will be Chris Eure of the Paramount, Anne Hunter of Live Arts, John Hunter of The World Peace Game, Kirby Hutto of Sprint Pavilion, Jody Kielbasa of the Virginia Film Festival, Susan Krischel of IX Art Park, Kari Miller of International Neighbors, Emily Morrison of The Front Porch, Christine Nardi of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Jim Ryan of the University of Virgina, Leslie M. Scott-Jones of Charlottesville Players Guild and Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, and Jonathan Spivey of the MLK Community Choir.
Go to Facebook for details at facebook.com/events/275018567005100/. The link to the show will be posted to VPM’s event page.
