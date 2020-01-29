This week’s Buzz Bites dives into restocking food bank shelves after the holiday rush, expanding hours for Barboursville Vineyards’ Library 1821 event space and midweek salad deliveries. And if you are a fan of fish and chitterlings, there’s a dinner you won’t want to miss.
Collecting canned goods
Jubilee Family Chiropractic is teaming up with local businesses to observe National Canned Soup Month with a Collection Party at 2 p.m. Friday. The goal for the third annual drive is 9,000 pounds of food to help Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
January is a good time to reach out to the food banks that have been there for families in need throughout the holiday season. Food items in demand include soups, of course, and canned vegetables, fruits, sauces, tuna and chicken, plus boxed meals, baby food and crackers.
Businesses that have participated so far include Sona Bank, Reason Beer, Commonwise Home Care, Blue Ridge Bank, Snap Fitness in Hollymead, Farmers Insurance — Josh Griffith, Mission BBQ, Mark Cloth Orthodontics, Terrace Green Apartments, John Ellis Photography, Airport Auto, Atlantic Union Bank locations at Gander Drive and Worth Crossing, Clayton Homes, Forest Lakes Veterinary Clinic, TEAM Events and Meetings, Food Lion in Hollymead and Ruckersville, Violet Crown Charlottesville, and First Citizens Bank’s Dominion Drive, Abbey Road and Fortune Park Road locations. Also pitching in are Which Wich, Brick Oven, Jack’s Shop Kitchen, AMF Keller’s Lanes, Dogtopia, Anytime Fitness, Hearthstone Family Medicine in Ruckersville, Jason’s Deli, Riverside North, Kroger at Rio Hill and Community Christian Academy.
For details, email jubileecville@gmail.com or dial (434) 218-2620.
Extended Library hours
Barboursville Vineyards is making its Library 1821 space available to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday hours are noon to 7 p.m.; the space is closed on Tuesdays. It’s the place to find Reserve wines that have been maturing in cellars for as long as two decades.
The winery’s Tuscan Tasting Room is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — except on Sundays, when the room opens at 11 a.m.
Fans of the award-winning Vermentino Reserve can enjoy a preview through Feb. 29, only at the winery. The 2018 vintage picked up the Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition last week. Cheeses and charcuterie will be available in both Library 1821 and the Tuscan Tasting Room. Get all the details at bbvwine.com, or dial (540) 832-3824.
Fish and chitterlings
Pilgrim Baptist Church is serving up its Fish and Chitlin’ Fundraiser Dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
If you need to get dinner to go, advance orders are available, and delivery is offered within five miles of the church, which is at 211 Albemarle St.
Look for a $15 chitterling meal and a $10 fish meal. Each comes with two sides, a drink and a dessert.
Call (434) 296-3577 for details.
Salad deliveries
Looking for a midweek lunch option for your office? The Salad Maker at 300 E. Market St. offers delivery on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Just give the staff 24 hours’ notice and place your order for five or more salads and soups. And if you order 10 salads, you’ll get one free. Learn more by calling (434) 284-5523.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.