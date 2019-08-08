This week’s Buzz Bites unveils a local hotel’s new late-night cravings connection; explores the libations, local foods and music on the grounds of a museum; and raises a glass to the season’s final presidential happy hour.
Room service with a twist
Graduate Hotels has formed a new alliance with digital convenience retailer goPuff to help guests at work and play.
Whether you’re staying at the hotel to enjoy a game the next day or you’re holed up there for peace and quiet to finish a major assignment, goPuff carries categories of snacks and supplies under such categories as Study, Gameday, Munchies and Recovery.
More than 600 items can be delivered to Graduate Hotels across the country through the service.
The hotel will cover the delivery fee for items delivered between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., so if you’re defending your thesis tomorrow, it’ll be a relief to know that extra antiperspirant and highlighters can be sent straight to your room. If you’ve been in town for a wedding and need to put your feet up for a little while before hitting the road for home, take a glance at the Recovery category.
Night at the Museum
Larkspur will be providing the music outside Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection, so head to the museum at 400 Worrell Drive from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday for this month’s Night at the Museum festivities.
There will be beer from Champion Brewing Company, wine from Amherst’s Ankida Ridge Vineyard and a variety of food trucks. The Flat Chat Tours offer 10-minute discussions about the art on display.
The event is $5, but it’s free to museum members, and it’s possible to purchase a $25 membership for your family at the door. Membership perks will be available all year, such as receptions with artists and gift shop discounts, so you’ll stay busy until the next Night at the Museum season arrives.
Pursuit of Happiness Hour
There’s one more shot this summer at happy hour at President Thomas Jefferson’s place. Pursuit of Happiness Hour, a new summer offering at Monticello, serves its final round of the season from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Meet your friends on the West Lawn to start your weekend with views of the mountains and grounds. If you’d like to visit the house while you’re there, make reservations for the Upper Floors Tour in advance.
Admission is $5, and local beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and picnic favorites will be sold. Get all the details at monticello.org or (434) 984-9800.