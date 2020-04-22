This week’s Buzz Bites definitely has a theme, so hop to it.
Fame on the label
Devils Backbone Brewing Company is inviting all pet owners to submit photos of their best buddies for a chance to be featured on cans of its Gold Leaf Lager.
Last year, the Nelson County brewery invited dog owners to send in photos of their dogs on happy adventures, and the results made shoppers and beer drinkers smile. To build on the feel-good success during an unsettling stay-at-home time, cats and all other pets are welcome to say cheese this year.
This contest takes into consideration that folks and their furkids are spending a lot more time indoors lately, so “adventure” can take on more generous parameters.
A photo of last year’s outings will do just fine. If your pet is a bit more introverted by nature, simply isn’t into hiking or swimming with big sticks or doesn’t leave the aquarium often, take heart. If his or her idea of adventure is stalking birds and squirrels from the other side of the window, reaching the top level of the cat tree or finally climbing onto the couch to sit next to you, that’ll work.
There’s also a chance to win $100 for pet supplies if you’ve become a parent to a new pet or brought a foster pet into your home during the stay-at-home mandate.
For entry guidelines and other information, go to dbbrewingcompany.com. That’s where you can learn all about Gold Leaf Lager and see the previous winners’ labels.
Beer education
If you’re looking for a way to combine screen time with a bit of education, Founders Brewing Company is offering a free beer education series.
To participate, subscribe to Founders on YouTube and follow on social media @foundersbrewing. The first video in the series is about the importance of proper glassware choices to the enjoyment of your favorite brews, so if you’re starting from the beginning, have a tumbler, snifter or mug handy.
Education manager Marklyn Behling and lead education ambassador John Gautraud are leading the classes in the Beer Education Video Series. For details, go to foundersbrewing.com.
Doughnuts on Fridays
In case you were looking for something other than beer, Dunkin’ is extending its Free Donut Friday program for its DD Perks members through the end of April. Perks members who buy any beverage may select a free doughnut from a selection of popular flavors, including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate and Jelly.
There’s still time to sign up on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com. Learn more at DunkinDonuts.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.