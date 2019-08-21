This week’s Buzz Bites will start by following 11 Virginia distilleries to the Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, which takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Belmont Farm Distillery in Culpeper.
Look for Charlottesville’s Vitae Spirits and Lovingston’s Virginia Distillery Company at the event, which will serve up artisan spirits and a variety of craft cocktails while giving guests a glimpse of the state’s distillery depth.
Also participating will be Belle Isle Moonshine from Richmond, Caiseal Spirits from Hampton, Catoctin Creek from Purcellville, Chesapeake Bay Distillery from Virginia Beach, Dina’s Distillery from Huntley, Five Mile Mountain Distillery from Floyd, Ironclad Distillery from Newport News and KO Distilling from Manassas.
Steel Grey & Friends will provide the music, and the Culpeper chapter of Knights of Columbus will serve barbecue and hamburgers. And if you start collecting bottles of spirits to take home, take advantage of the concierge station so you can enjoy the festival without lugging everything around.
Tickets are $35; designated drivers get in for free. For details, go to virginiaspirits.org.
Grapefruit Paloma Bold RocktailBold Rock is unveiling its latest cider cocktail with a release party and Steal the Pint event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Matt Johnson will be providing the live music from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Grapefruit Paloma Bold Rocktail blends Vat No. 1, freshly pressed grapefruit juice, blue agave nectar and freshly squeezed lime juice. There are’t any spirits in this recipe. The limited-edition glass comes with a salted rim, and while supplies last, it’s yours to take home.
Food will be available from SpiceSea Gourmet and Bold Rock’s own kitchen. For details, go to boldrock.com/events.
Season finaleHead to Afton Mountain Vineyards for the final Afton After Hours concert event of the season, which takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewis McGehee will be performing. Food can be purchased from the Cote-Rotie and 106 Street Food trucks. Be sure to bring a blanket for comfortable seating.
Admission is $5. Get all the details at aftonmountainvineyards.com.
And while you’re marking your calendar, make a note to catch Will Overman’s performance there during the season’s final Sunset Saturday event, which is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Cote-Rotie will be back, and there’s no cover charge.
Honoring working dogsMark your calendars for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 31. That’s when Horton Vineyards will present Dogs of Labor, a special event in honor of National K-9 Day.
The event is a fundraiser for the Town of Orange K-9 Unit, and if you make a monetary donation, your admission to the event is free. A K-9 demonstration is planned for 12:30 p.m.
The 106 Street Food truck will be there. Find all the details of the Gordonsville vineyard’s happenings at hortonwine.com.
Boylan Heights purchasedBoylan Heights has a new ownership team, according to The Cavalier Daily.
The University Corner restaurant’s new owners are Mike Heyer, a managing partner at Trinity; Nick Becker, general manager of Coupe de Ville’s; and Michael Lewis, former owner and chef of Mono Loco.