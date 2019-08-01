This week’s Buzz Bites include a taco fundraiser for clean drinking water, the latest on nourishing plant-based lunches for children and a new brew for Washington Capitals fans.
Munching for WaterboysSarisand Tile and Rockpile Construction are teaming up to present a Tacos on Tuesday fundraiser for the Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys initiative to bring clean water to neighborhoods in East Africa. Head to the Sarisand Tile showroom at 1226 Harris St. from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday for tacos and fixings from Little Pig Fine Smoked Meats.
The suggested donation for the quarterly fundraiser series is $25. Offsite parking will be available at the Habitat Restore. Shuttle service will be provided, so keep an eye out for the signs.
Healthy Kids, Healthy LunchesYes, it’s already time to start thinking about school lunches, but the good news is that there are plenty of new ideas to try as a family before classes start.
The Charlottesville Metropolitan Area chapter of The National Coalition of 100 Black Women is presenting its third annual Healthy Kids, Healthy Lunches event from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Key Recreation Center.
During this year’s event, local chefs and caterers will be introducing fourth- to sixth-graders to vegetarian and vegan choices. The focus is on teaching children healthy eating principles and making them aware of tasty choices. Look for an education session with PB&J Fund and some nutrition trivia games.
The national organization presents Healthy Kids, Healthy Lunches as a way to help combat childhood obesity and metabolic syndrome rates. For parents and students, it’s a chance to discover a new favorite lunch — and enjoy the rest of the summer knowing that non-boring school lunches are in the bag.
A toast to Caps fansDevils Backbone Brewing Company is introducing Capit-ALE, a beer brewed with Washington Capitals fans in mind. Starting with preseason action, the India pale ale will be available in 16-ounce cans at the Caps’ home games.
The can’s graphics play up one of artist BroCoLoco’s mural designs.
Wine and chocolate pairingDuCard Vineyards in Etlan will bring back Lindt master chocolatier Ann Czaja for the latest Lindt Chocolate & Wine Pairing event at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Each chocolate Czaja presents from Linda’s Excellence line will be paired with a DuCard wine. Guests will savor some chocolate history along the way, too.
The event is $59 per person, and reservations are required in advance. (There’s no discount this time for Wine Club members.) Go to duca rdvineyards.com to make reservations. For information, call (540) 923-4206.
Wine Spectator honorsLocal establishments are well represented in Wine Spectator magazine’s 2019 Restaurant Awards.
They include Bizou, The Downtown Grille, Fleurie Restaurant, The Local Restaurant & Catering, Red Pump Kitchen, 1799 at The Clifton, Tavola and Vintage Restaurant at The Inn at Willow Grove.
To check out winners’ profiles, go to Restaurants.WineSpectator.com or the free app. The full list is available in the magazine’s August issue, which is on newsstands.
Nelson 29 launchedNelson 29 is a new beverage trail named for the stretch of U.S. 29 between Charlottesville and Lynchburg.
Lovingston Winery, DelFosse Vineyards & Winery, Brent Manor Vineyards, Mountain Cove Vineyards, Blue Mountain Barrel House, Wood Ridge Farm Brewery, Virginia Distillery Company and the Nelson County Office of Economic Development Tourism are founding partners.
Mark your calendars for the Spirited Soirée from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Virginia Distillery Company. Rob Cheatham Band and Chamomile and Whiskey will provide the live music, and family-friendly activities will fill a children’s area.
Tickets, $30, include a tasting from each partner. Designated drivers’ tickets are $15, and guests ages 20 and younger can get in for free. Get all the details at nelson29.com.
Cocoa & Spice expands, relocatesCocoa & Spice will move to York Place on the Downtown Mall this fall, and its Stewart Street location will remain open in the meantime. The team is looking for someone to sublease the current space until April 30, 2020. An Indiegogo campaign also is underway.
Get all the details at facebook.com/cocoaandspice or instagram.com/cocoaandspice_cville/.
Farmers’ Market Week beginsVirginia Farmers’ Market Week takes place from Sunday through Aug. 10. There are 276 farmers markets across the state, and VirginiaGrown.com is a convenient place to look for new ones to visit.
Online shopping donationsThrough Thursday, Kroger will donate $10 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for each customer who uses Pickup, the store’s online shopping service, at the 1159 Emmet St. location. It’s part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste program.
Kroger also will waive the $4.95 service charge for each customer’s first three orders. All three Charlottesville-area locations now offer the service.