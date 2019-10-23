This week’s Buzz Bites offer plenty of ideas if you’d like to spend the weekend eating and drinking your way to community service.
Drink Pink in October
Keswick Vineyards will donate 10 percent of the sales from LVA Rose and Amelie Sparkling Rose during October to the Women’s Committee of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Bottles of rose sold through the tasting room and online store also count toward the monthly total. It’s part of a effort to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month and help the Women’s Committee raise funds to help local patients and their families.
Learn about all the different ways you can help at Keswick vineyards.com.
Steak and salmon for charity
Sedona Taphouse in Charlottesville has selected AHIP as October’s “Dine Out for Charity” recipient, and there’s still time to dig in for a cause.
From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, dine in at the Millmont Street restaurant and $1 from the price of each Black Angus flatiron steak or grilled salmon meal will benefit the nonprofit source of critical home repairs in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
So far, in fiscal year 2019, AHIP and its supporters have helped provided 303 people in 134 homes with 264 necessary repairs and energy upgrades. Learn more about AHIP at ahipva.org; find out more about the restaurants and its charity efforts at sedonataphouse.com.
Barbecue and Red Shoe
The inaugural Battle of the BBQ, hosted by Red Shoe Charlottesville from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Champion Brewing Company, will include music by Disco Risqué, tastings of pulled pork barbecue and smoked brisket, and plenty of time for fellowship with your friends.
Tickets are $20 and $10; . Get them at eventbrite.com.
Speaking of pork ...
Wintergreen Music will benefit from the seventh annual Pig Roast at 5 p.m. Saturday at Tuckahoe Clubhouse in Stoney Creek.
The event will include music, freshly prepared foods and an appearance by Pigcasso.
For tickets, which are $75, go to wintergreen-music.org.
Persimmon heaven
Edible Landscaping in Afton is back with its Persimmon Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Fans of pawpaw, jujube, figs and, of course, persimmons can find autumn’s harder-to-find fruits to plant and enjoy. Learn more at ediblelandscaping.com or call (434) 361-9134.
A taste of exploration
Talk about adventurous dining: “A Portable Feast! Recipes of the Louisiana Purchase” is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center at Darden Towe Park.
Proceeds from the annual meal of historic foods and drinks will help support the center’s operations and programs. The dinner is $65. Get your tickets at Eventbrite.
Plan ahead for discounts
Hospice of the Piedmont’s Dining Around the Area coupon books will be available starting Nov. 1. The book offers a variety of deals on entrees from local restaurants, including buy-one, get-one-free offers in some cases and substantial allowances on others. There also are discounts on live theater tickets and wine tastings at local wineries.
Pick one up for $50 at the Hospice office at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, or order online at Hope a.org/dining. Bulk discounts are available if you’re thinking about getting 10 or more to give out as gifts; call (434) 972-3568.
Mark your calendars
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church is planning its fall food fest for Nov. 22. Fans of savory and sweet Greek foods and pastries can head to the church’s Hellenic Center at 100 Perry Drive for this autumn’s edition of Greek Fest.
Baked goods will include baklava, kataifi, diples, ergolavos, karithopta, koulourakia, galatoboureko, halvah, finikia (melomakarona), kourambiedes, tsoureki a, spanakopita, tiropita, and both meat and vegetarian dolmades.
Part of the proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army. Learn more online at transfiguration.va.goarch.org.
And, finally, local honorees
Several local businesses were honored during the Local Food Hub’s 2019 Community Food Awards.
Rookie of the Year honors went to Spring Hollow Farm in Buckingham County.
Retail Leader in the Charlottesville Market was awarded to Nourish of Louisa County. UVa Dining won the Institutional Leader award. Integral Yoga Natural Foods took home the Local Business, Community Impact award.
The Healthy Community Leader award, presented in memory of Lisa Reeder, went to WIC Clinicat Southwood.
Learn more about out-of-town honorees and other leaders at localfood hub.org.
