This week’s Buzz Bites takes a look at tasty tourism in Nelson County, some options for Mother’s Day dining to go and a variety of drive-through delights for your four-legged friends.
Road to the oyster roast
Nelson County has been presenting a series of events to spotlight Virginia foods, eateries and other attractions in recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week, which runs through Saturday.
The fun continues with Thirsty Thursday, which focuses on craft beers, wines and spirits. After Fresh Air Friday’s concentration on outdoor recreation, state parks, natural areas and other spaces, Saturday will bring the Great Virginia Oyster Roast. That event encourages people to order oysters from Virginia oyster farms and craft beverages from local and state establishments. For side dishes, place orders from local farms of restaurants for takeout or delivery.
For a list of Nelson County businesses offering takeout or delivery, go to nelsoncounty-va.gov/local-business-updates/.
Mother’s Day meals to go
The best way to make Mother’s Day a special occasion for your own mom is to ask her what would make her feel special. A sit-down feast may be out of the question under stay-at-home mandates, but three local business-running moms have come up with indulgences that will make many mothers happy.
Go to tavernandgapprocery.com to order a $75 package that includes a Mother’s Day Brunch from Ashley Sieg, owner of Tavern & Grocery Restaurant; a French Toast Breakfast in Bed from Aileen Magnotto, owner of Great Harvest; and a gift certificate from Susan Trachik, owner of Poshabilities, that’s valued at $50 but costs you $40.
Through Sunday, Bonefish Grill has a Mother’s Day mahi and shrimp family bundle that can be reserved in advance for $49.90 to feed up to five people.
It comes with a choice of house or Caesar salad, family-style sides, fresh bread with pesto and cheesecake and cookies for dessert. Get the specifics at bonefishgrill.com.
Outback Steakhouse is offering a deal through Tuesday that includes filet and a lobster tail or prime rib with a crab cake. To customize your holiday meal, add a lobster tail to any entree for $9.99 or a crab cake for $6. Find the details at outback.com.
Virginia Distillery Company is offering two new cocktail kits that will work for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or a virtual happy hour appearance that’ll make your friends jealous. Head to vadistillery.com to learn more about its collaborations with Pratt Standard Cocktail Co., which include the Chardonnay Cask-Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky Cocktail Kit and the Brewers Batch Virginia-Highland Whisky Cocktail Kit. One kit ships for $9.95; you can get two kits (or one kit and a bottle of whisky) shipped for $1 with the distillery’s current two-for-$1 shipping break.
Guilty pleasures for Fido
Takeout isn’t just for pet parents anymore. Online pet-friendly travel guide TripsWithPets.com has compiled a list of dog-friendly menu items at restaurants across the country.
Just always remember to check with your veterinarian first; dairy products and greasy fried fare can be difficult for many dogs to digest.
Some national chains with dog-friendly offerings have Charlottesville-area locations, but it’s always best to check with your favorite restaurant first to make sure they’re available here. Some of the possibilities include:
» Starbucks is known for its Puppucino, which is a small cup of light whipped cream.
» Dairy Queen offers DQ Pup Cups, which are small cups of soft-serve vanilla ice cream.
» Dunkin’s Puppy Latte is light whipped cream in a little cup.
» Some Chick-fil-A locations offer doggie treats, and it’s always possible to order some grilled chicken nuggets.
If you’re heading farther afield, some other well-known chains offer delights for dogs:
» Sonic offers dog treats at many of its locations and will serve a plain burger or grilled chicken sandwich without a bun.
» In-N-Out Burger offers California canines a Puppy Patty, which is an unseasoned burger in a signature doggie bag.
» Place an order in advance for Shake Shack’s Bag O’Bones, which is a doggie bag of five ShakeBurger dog biscuits by Bocce’s Bakery, or its Pooch-ini, which pairs dog biscuits with peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard.
Learn more at tripswithpets.com.
