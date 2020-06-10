Wouldn’t it be great on a scorching summer day to skip the farmers market and grocery store and just pluck a vine-ripened dinner out of your own garden? Victory gardens are back, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’ve been thinking of trying your hand at growing some fresh vegetables, a new local resource may make it easier to get started.
Head to the Cville Victory Gardens website at cvillevictorygardens.org to learn from YouTube gardening how-to videos and take advantage of local gardening organizations’ wisdom. There’s a connection place for greenhouse greenhorns to sign up to work with mentors and for gardening experts to serve as their advisors. Charlottesville’s Green Grannies singing group even wrote a song just for the project.
Gardening has grown in popularity as more families search for ways to stretch food budgets in the midst of layoffs and pursue educational experiences for children learning at home. Watching green things grow also can cultivate hope while it dials down stress levels.
The new Cville Victory Gardens project is sponsored by the EcoVillage Education Institute, with help from project organizer Marcia Geyer, vice chair of climate action coalition Cville 100 Inc.; webmaster Andrew Jones of Extinction Rebellion Charlottesville; and researcher Rosie Snow, who created raised beds for public vegetable gardening at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Family meals for a cause
Good things are coming in threes this month. Firehouse Subs is offering a Family Meal Deal through June 29 to help donate meals and funds to first responders during the pandemic.
For $24, pick one of three popular subs from the menu — the Hook & Ladder, the Italian or the Meatball Sub — and get three bags of chips and three cookies.
Part of the purchase price goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to help first responders get the equipment they need. The foundation also has donated more than $50 million across the U.S. and Canada, and its new COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund has donated more than 83,000 meals to first responders.
Summers Without Hunger
Food Lion is accepting donations for Feeding America through its new Summers Without Hunger campaign.
Six makers of grocery-list favorites are pitching in by donating foods to food banks. Campbells chipped in with 100,000 units of Lance crackers, peanuts and popcorn, while Hormel brought 48,000 units of its Chunk Chicken. Kellogg’s added 250,000 Nutri-Grain bars, cereals and other items. Pepsi Co. gave 100,000 bottles of Aquafina water. Also donated were 100,000 clementines from Seald Sweet and 100,000 units of Tyson chicken.
Each $5 donation by customers triggers a product donation from each of the vendors, and Food Lion sends each customer’s $5 to the closest local food bank. Just be sure to pick up and turn in your backpack-shaped donation hangtag by June 30. Hand it to the cashier when you check out, or select it while ordering groceries online.
The campaign is designed to help food banks everywhere restock shelves cleared by heavy demand during the pandemic. To learn more, check out foodlion.com/feeds.
