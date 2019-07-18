This week’s Buzz Bites catches up with an award-winning wine program, a vinegar that brought home a double gold medal and a summer concoction served in a shark tiki mug.
Award of Excellence
1799, the signature restaurant at The Clifton, has been honored with an Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator magazine for its effort to match a carefully curated wine list with complementary menus by Matthew Bousquet, its Michelin-starred executive chef.
The award recognizes the work the staff at The Clifton has invested in restocking the wine cellar and presenting monthly wine dinners that put different different grapes and wine regions in the spotlight. The Clifton was built in 1799 as a home for Martha and Thomas Mann Randolph, and wines have been added that would have been part of a well-stocked wine cellar of the day, including Champagne, Burgundy, Madeira, Piemonte and local cider, to name a few. To make reservations, go to the-clifton.com/1799.html.
Double gold medal
Virginia Vinegar Works in Shipman headed home from the Central Coast Vinegar Competition at the California Mid-State Fair last month with a double gold medal for its Chardonnay and single gold medals for its Cabernet Franc Reserve and Nectarine.
The Nelson County firm uses the Orleans Method for producing its vinegars, most of which also is barrel aged for smoothness and flavor. Learn more about the vinegars and check out the online store at virginiavinegarworks.com.
Shark Week with a straw
Bonefish Grill is serving Jaws on the Rocks, a new cocktail served in a shark tiki mug.
Absolute Citron vodka and St. Germain Elderflower liqueur are shaken with white cranberry juice, fresh lime and simple syrup; frozen cranberries and fresh mint come as garnishes.
Plan ahead for Shark Bites, a collection of bar treats to be offered from July 28 through Aug. 1. Look for Crispy Cod Sliders, Wagyu Beef Sliders, Crispy Broccoli, Shrimp Toast, Crispy Calamari and The Cure; wash them down with the Blueberry Lemon Drop, Tropical Tiki Martini and Raspberry Vodka Collins, to name a few.
Want to serve Jaws on the Rocks during your own Shark Week viewing parties at home? The folks at Bonefish Grill shared the restaurant’s recipe:
Jaws on the Rocks
By Bonefish Grill
» 1 part Absolutely Citron vodka
» 1/2 part St. Germain Elderflower
» 1 part white cranberry juice
» 1 part freshly squeezed lime
» 1 part simple syrup
Frozen cranberries and a fresh spring of mint, for garnish
Combine ingredients over ice in a shaker tin. Shake and strain into a rocks glass or serve in a large punch bowl for your party occasion. For a festive touch, garnish with 3 to 4 floating cranberries and a sprig of mint.
Food Lion To-Go service
Two local Food Lion stores started offering Food Lion To-Go grocery pickup service earlier this week. The first pickup is free at the participating locations at 1131 Fifth St. SW and 570 Riverbend Drive.
The new program, available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, gives shoppers the option of making selections online at shop.foodlion.com. Customers can select the hour and day window in which they’d like to pick up their grocery orders, and trained associates will have the filled orders waiting. A designated parking area is set aside for To-Go customers, and associates will bring the orders to shoppers’ cars.
Summer cooking workshopBrooks Family YMCA is teaming up with The Happy Cook’s Mary Cowell to present a healthy cooking demo workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Head to the Teaching Kitchen in the YMCA’s Community Room to learn how to use fresh summer produce to create a Mediterranean-style green bean salad and polenta cakes served with fresh tomato basil and spinach pesto.
The class is $25 per person. Reserve your spot at piedmontymca.org
National Ice Cream Day
Graduate Charlottesville will present a National Ice Cream Day Celebration on the patio outside its lobby’s Sheepdog Cafe from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Splendora’s Gelato will be scooping up summer flavors, and there will be family-friendly games. The event also will raise funds for New Roots Farm, which gives refugees a chance to get a fresh start. For details about the free event, go to graduatecharlottesville.com.