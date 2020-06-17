Today’s Buzz Kids recognizes that summer is here and it’s important to have some fun.
Quarantine Cat Film FestivalRow House Cinema in Pittsburgh has created the Quarantine Cat Film Festival, which can be seen starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday on Virtual Cinema. More than 1,200 cat videos filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic have been captured and submitted for the project
Tickets are $12 and can be bought in advance. Half of your ticket price will benefit Violet Crown Charlottesville, because the film festival is offering cat devotees an easy way to help indie cinemas make it through difficult times. To see a trailer and buy tickets, go to catfest.vhx.tv.
Nonprofits help each otherWildrock is offering a new “Summer Saturdays” playscape program to help raise funds for Virginia Discovery Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 and July 25. As part of the fundraising program, Wildrock’s Nature Playscape will be reserved for groups reserving hour-long playtime sessions for $60 donations to VDM.
It’s an opportunity to spend some time in nature by climbing on a giant salamander statue, splashing around in a wading stream and checking out a hobbit house. The museum’s education staff also will be creating take-home crafts and activities with nature themes, and each family will get three sets to take home.
No more than two groups can attend during any time slot, and each group must be of eight or fewer people.
This fundraiser is designed to help VDM at a time when it has lost $100,000 in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Make your reservations at bit.ly/summer-saturdays-July-11 or bit.ly/summer-saturdays-July-25. Learn more at vadm.org.
Art contestElementary school students have until June 30 to enter “An Artful Thanks,” a free art contest presented by Arts for Learning Virginia. Children can create works of art to thank essential workers who’ve kept the community running during the pandemic. Each of the four winners will take home a $25 gift card.
For contest details and submission instructors, go to yav.org/ArtfulThanks.
Free WiFi optionsYancey Community Center continues to provide free WiFi in its parking lot for individuals and families who’d like to take advantage of it. Now the center also is offering indoor WiFi for one family at a time.
In keeping with indoor COVID-19 pandemic safety regulations, you’ll need to sign up for your Tuesday or Thursday indoor time slot at least 24 hours in advance by emailing ebrooks3@albemare.org or dialing (434) 296-5841, Ext. 3428.
