This week’s Buzz Kids isn’t just for children. These days, more people are realizing that coloring isn’t just kids’ stuff; coloring books for adults have been big sellers in recent years. And while it’s important to provide art opportunities with educational components while youngsters are home from school as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also a good idea to have options for less structured fun and the sheer joy of playing with color.
Coloring and drawing can help children feel empowered at a time when circumstances could leave them feeling helpless. At a time when many neighbors and friends are feeling unsettled, worried or bored, receiving a picture a child has colored or drawn can turn the whole day around. Art teaches lessons not only about perspective and the relationships on the color wheel, but also about empathy and the interdependence of living in a community.
Coloring designs on pages or in books can fill the need to pick up markers and colored pencils during shorter blocks of time that don’t offer the time drawing can require. It’s also an activity that children of different ages and entire families can enjoy together. Carve out some time for coloring with these local coloring books.
Community Coloring Book
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is presenting its “Community Coloring Book” at thebridgepai.org. The new book offers children, adults and families a chance to download and print pages designed by local artists.
Participating artists include Andy Goodstein, Bolanle Adeboye, Chicho Lorenzo, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Karina Monroy, Laura Lee Gulledge, Ryan Trott, Sam Gray, Jae Johnson, Heather Mease, Charles Beale, Jum Jirapan, Thomas Dean, Paige Speight, Sarah Miller and Annie Temmink.
Once you’ve colored your pages, share them with The Bridge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @thebridgepai.
And if coloring these images inspires you to come up with your own, send your finished original work to The Bridge, and the folks there will add it to the book for others to download and color.
At IX Art Park
IX Art Park also is making a new coloring book available to artists at home. Artist Kathryn Wingate has based original illustrations in the interactive exhibits in The Looking Glass, so there’s a local component.
Download the coloring pages and use crayons, markers, colored pencils and your imagination to revisit the interactive art museum at IX while everything — and everyone — takes a break during this time of physical distancing.
Learn more at ixartpark.com. That’s also the place to keep up with The Daily Creature, IX’s new online arts education series. Clay sculptures, illustrations and other tributes to the animal of the day offer time for some learning through artistic expression.
At Second Street
Second Street Gallery is offering a coloring page by artist Lara Call Gastinger. New coloring pages, activity books and other art resources are made available each week at second streetgallery.org.
