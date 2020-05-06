This week’s Buzz Kids offers reminders that physical education is an important aspect of any study-at-home curriculum, and that finding ways to work out safely can offer exercises in creative thinking.
Discovery Challenge
The Virginia Discovery Museum’s perennially popular Discovery Dash is marking its 30th anniversary this year, but the races originally scheduled for Saturday had to be canceled to help protect parents and children from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a single day of races for young runners in different age groups, the museum is offering its first 30-day Discovery Challenge.
The Discovery Challenge will give children and families a chance to enjoy fitness and fun each day in honor of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. It also will help the museum make up for the loss of its major annual fundraising event.
One new exercise demonstrated by staff members will be emailed at 9 a.m. each day. On May 31, the series ends with a personal indoor or outdoor dash of any length you choose.
Names of families participating in the Discovery Challenge can be seen on ribbons in the museum’s front window. When the challenge is met, each family will get a victory certificate that’s ready to decorate and display.
The 30-day challenge is $30. Learn more online at vadm.org/discovery-challenge.
Kids in Parks
What do Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County, Shenandoah National Park’s Blackrock Summit Trail and First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach have in common? They’re all part of Kids in Parks, a national program that helps children and families discover the wonders of getting and staying fit through outings in state parks, public green spaces and natural areas all over the place.
Now that families are staying home in keeping with mandates and guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many of these spaces are closed to the public. The need for physical activity for good health and the inspiration that exposure to the outdoors can provide remain important, even when access to parks may be limited.
Kids in Parks is presenting a new collection of e-Adventures to help students stay connected to nature. Use a smartphone, tablet or other advice to complete scavenger hunt-type challenges in yards and neighborhoods. Topics include Hide & Seek, Animal Athletes, Flower Power and Forest Bathing, which is a stress-relieving way to experience the wonders of the woods.
The different Kids in Parks activities are designed to help keep youngsters interested in the natural world and learning from it while they’re waiting to get back to their favorite natural attractions again once it’s safe to go.
Learn more at kidsinparks.com/ e-adventures.
