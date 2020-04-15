By Jane Dunlap Sathe
Bringing the arts into your study-at-home curriculum enhances learning in many ways, whether you’re using the arts to reinforce academic concepts or to provide wholesome recreation after the school day is over.
This week’s Buzz Kids events range from a free local music program for younger children to a busy schedule of learning options for public television fans to virtual programs that bring public library fun into your home.
Music and learning
My Music Starts Here, led by Charlottesville-based music educators and parents Mike and Mary Anderson, is offering a free spring music program designed for children ages 3 to 7.
The program includes Circle Time, which replicates the morning circle time that starts the school day for many children; Music for Mindfulness, which helps parents and children take a break from studies with some peace and quiet; and Favorite Songs, which gives families the choice of listening or singing along.
The Andersons designed the program to work for children with or without adult guidance. Guides are available for teachers and parents, and parents can sign up for weekly emails of tips. To learn more, head to the website at mymusicstartshere.com/spring-2020-free-program/.
Math and more with VPM
Learning Plus, which airs on public television’s VPM Plus, offers educational programming for all ages from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Early-morning offerings include social skills with “Daniel Tiger” for ages 2 to 4 at 6 a.m., math with “Peg + Cat” for ages 3 to 5 at 6:30 p.m., history with “Xavier Riddle” for ages 4 to 7 at 7 a.m., nature science with “Wild Kratts” for ages 6 to 8 at 7:30 a.m., math with “Odd Squad” for ages 5 to 9 at 8 a.m. and STEM with “Scigirls” for ages 9 to 12 at 8:30 a.m.
“NOVA” follows at 9 a.m. with science education; look for “First Horse Warriors” on Thursday and “The Planets: Inner Worlds” on Friday.
“History Detectives” offers social studies fun at 10 a.m. Thursday brings “1775 Almanac,” while Friday offers “Club Continental Card.”
At 11 a.m. look for “Rockies: Kingdom in the Skies” on Thursday and “W.S. Merwin: To Plant a Tree” on Friday.
At noon, look for “Untamed: Bears” on Thursday and “The Art Scene” on Friday.
“VA TV Classroom” follows at 1 p.m. Math for different grade levels is offered on Thursday, and Friday brings units in literacy, history, science and handling stress. Its 2 p.m. offerings both days include Algebra I and earth sciences.
At 3 p.m., “Breakthrough Ideas That Changed the World” will present “The Car” on Thursday and “The Rocket” on Friday.
At 4 p.m., explore world history with “Story of China with Michael Wood” on Thursday and American history with “The Roosevelts” on Friday.
Resources also include an activity-filled daily e-newsletter for parents, a variety of educational games and videos, and trauma-informed resources from Sesame Street in Communities to help youngsters develop positive social and emotional skills that can pay off for years to come.
Learn all about Learning Plus at VPM.org/resources.
The library from home
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches are known for offering more than just books, so whether you’re building a curriculum at home or looking for ways for family members of all ages to blow off some steam, you’ve got options.
To begin with, the deadline for the Poetry Contest for Adults has moved to April 30. Entries can be submitted online to jmrl.org/poetry-contest.php or mailed to WriterHouse, 508 Dale Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Poem in Your Pocket Day is April 30, by the way.
Virtual Writing Groups for Camp NaNoWriMo will be available through April 30 if you’re interested in joining the supportive online writing community for National Novel Writing Month. Create an account at NaNoWriMo.org and send your username and age group to menglad@jmrl.org. Teens and adults are in separate private virtual writing groups. It’s not too late to get involved, and it’s possible to drop in and out as your schedule dictates.
There will be a virtual meeting of the Adult Anime Club at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for ages 18 and older and another for Green Pen Poets at 6 p.m. April 23; email csmith@jmrl.org to get the login links for these events.
Teens can check out the Animanga Book Club at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; go to meet.google.com/don-wmbt-kuc to attend. Email questions to tbirckhead@jmrl.org.
Music Swap is a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday that gives teens in grades eight to 12 a chance to swap music lists and collaborate on a quarantine playlist. When you sign up, you’ll receive all the details by email.
For information about all kinds of virtual offerings, go to jmrl.org.
Discovery kits
Virginia Discovery Museum is offering its latest educational kit, “A Greek Mythtery,” for a suggested donation of $5.
The new kit is designed for ages 8 and older with adults. Look for activities designed to explore ancient sites, follow clues and learn more about five frightening beasts from Greek mythology.
Get all the information online at vadm.org.
Virtual nature walk
Register online for the virtual event “Nature Exploration Series: Spring Ephemerals,” which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at James Madison’s Montpelier, by going to montpelier.org/event.
It’s an opportunity to look for orchids, toothwort, Dutchman’s breeches, bloodroot and other flowering spring plants that don’t hang around for very long. Montpelier’s horticulture team and Virginia Master Naturalists will guide virtual tourists through the Landmark Forest.
The event is $10; register at montpelier.org.
