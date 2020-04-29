This week’s Buzz Kids options explore the joys of a scholarly walk around Scottsville, an educational look at the fun and games of yesteryear and the possibilities of gardening as a lifelong delight.
Scottsville lessons
Families can combine local history lessons with fresh-air time by taking a Scottsville Historic Self-Guided Walking Tour. Wear your mask and some comfortable shoes for walking, and take notes along the way so you can write a report or draw some pictures later.
While practicing safe physical distancing from other walkers, head to the entrance of the Scottsville Town Office on Valley Street, where you can pick up a Scottsville map and the self-guided tour information. It’s a great way to learn more about Scottsville’s architecture and history at your own pace.
Another option, the Scottsville Levee Walk, can be accessed from Harrison Street, behind Canal Basin Square, or from Ferry Street. If you need handicapped access, head to Bird Street, which is just past Scottsville Library.
Plan your outing and find more details by visiting scottsville.org. And if you’d like to read up about Van Clief Nature Area and its 63 acres of walking trails and trout-stocked Scottsville Lake, go to scottsville.org/community/scottsville_lake.
Games people used to play
Head to virginiahistory.org to check out Games of the Past, presented by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. While you watch videos to learn how to play colonial-era games, you can download PDFs of instructions for making your own Ball in a Cup game and paper dolls at home.
History app
If your Scottsville sojourns have whetted your appetite for more Virginia history, check out the Virginia History Trails mobile app, which puts more than 200 historic places at your fingertips.
The award-winning app — a legacy project of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, now overseen by the Virginia Tourism Corporation — is available through Apple Store and Google Play. It can help you plan family field trips and recreational outings for later, and stock you with stories and facts in the meantime.
Gardening know-how
Whether they’re planting vegetables in containers on the porch, herb seedlings in pots on the windowsill or a whole winter’s canning bounty in freshly tilled backyard garden plots, many families are getting their hands dirty these days. Gardening can provide both education and recreation for children and adults alike, and lessons handed down in the garden can last a lifetime.
Your curiosity will grow along with all those plants, and the folks at Piedmont Master Gardeners have come up with a new online resource to help answer your questions.
Ask a Master Gardener is available at piedmontmastergardeners.org and on the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/AlbemarleCharlottesvillePMGs/posts/. Every other week, a new question and its detailed answer will be added, and there will be links to additional science-based materials.
The questions, coming from gardeners at all experience levels, include some of the ones most frequently asked by callers to Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Horticulture Help Desk.
The first post dives into the topic of beneficial insects, covering everything from attracting pollinators and other helpful visitors to the garden to the dangers that pesticides can wreak on helpful and harmful bugs alike.
If you’d like to ask a Master Gardener volunteer for advice, call the Horticulture Help Desk at (434) 972-4583 or email albemarlevcehelpdesk@gmail.com.
Lifelong life-saving skills
Teens and adults can make a difference in the world by learning how to respond to emergencies in the community. Consider taking a Disaster + Travel+ Wilderness First Aid Course, a free virtual learning opportunity that comes with the purchase of a regularly priced three-year credit for an in-person class from MEDIC Solo Disaster + Wilderness Medical School.
The free class can be taken at home while you’re following stay-at-home guidelines. After the shelter-at-home time is over, students can take the full course of study to complete requirements for a two-year Wilderness First Aid certification.
If you spend a lot of time outside as a family, whether you love hiking, mountain biking, camping or rock climbing together, learning wilderness first aid can be a valuable investment.
Go to solowfa.org for course prices and other details. To sneak a peek at the online materials, go to solowfa.com/online-sample.htm.
