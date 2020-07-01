Think of the Fourth of July, and all kinds of fun possibilities come to mind — everything from cookouts to outdoor recreation to history-fueled fun. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this year’s celebrations will be happening online.
Monticello tradition
Monticello is known the world over for its Independence Day celebration, which is moving online this year.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, head to monticello.org and Monticello’s Facebook page to hear Pulitzer Prize-winning historians Annette Gordon-Reed and Jon Meacham discuss the nation’s founding principles and the roles President Thomas Jefferson believed citizens would play. Jose Andres, the Spanish American chef behind the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, will talk about his work feeding people in all kinds of situations and about his treasured role as a “citizen of the world.”
Gordon-Reed also will interview Velma Williams, who turns 100 on July 4. Williams is the great-great-granddaughter of Monticello cook and brewer Peter Hemings.
For ‘Hamilton’ fans
Although Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton disagreed about many things, a livestreamed Q&A at 1 p.m. Thursday will dive into the mutual respect they shared at monticello.org, on the Facebook page and the YouTube channel.
Bill Barker will interpret Jefferson, and special guest Ian Rose will interpret Hamilton.
Still running
Here’s your chance to combine fresh air, exercise and community service in one activity. The 37th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K is accepting registration for three days of running to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge. Choose one of the four marked 5K courses at any time you choose on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and go to runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/KiwanisIndependenceDay5K or cvilletrackclub.org/july-4.html to sign up. If you like the traditional course in the Forest Lakes community, it’s available.
The popular race, hosted by Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville and Charlottesville Track Club and sponsored by Better Living and Magellan Health, has raised more than $140,000 over the past three decades to help community causes.
Although registration is free, runners are asked to make donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters at sign-up time.
Film fest goes virtual
The seventh annual Maupintown Film Festival, which begins July 10, is going to be completely virtual this year. Head to maupintownfilmfestival.com to purchase an all-access pass, or tickets to individual films if you prefer.
This year’s theme is “Queen,” and the festival is celebrating films made by and/or about Black women. Each year, the festival gives families and individuals a chance to enjoy the films, discuss them and learn more about many different facets of the Black experience.
Get all the details from maupintown filmfestival.com.
