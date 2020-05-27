History captures every aspect of life, and an interesting way to learn about a culture or a time period is to take a closer look at how people spent their free time. This week’s Buzz Kids attractions start with a locally made documentary about what it was like to attend events at the Paramount Theater during the segregation era.
The ‘Best Seats in the House’
Filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson of Maupintown Media has been chronicling different aspects of life in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and his most recent documentary, “3rd Street: Best Seats in the House,” is available for streaming on the Paramount’s website. The film, which premiered at the Paramount in August 2019, dives into local African American residents’ recollections of attending concerts and films at the theater while Jim Crow laws were in effect.
Before the Civil Rights Act went into effect in 1964, black patrons were required to use the Third Street entrance to the theater and take a narrow staircase to the balcony. The documentary explores topics of segregation, structural racism and perseverance through the memories of people who remember the era. If you’re watching the film as part of a history lesson at home, talking with grandparents or other adults in your life about their own experiences can add volumes to your understanding about what life was like then.
Online access to the film is $10. Head to theparamount.net/streamthemagic/, look for “Stream the Magic of the Paramount” and click on “Buy Online Streaming Code Now.” Once payment is received, you’ll get an email with instructions. For information, go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
History webcasts
While the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s museums are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, live weekly webcasts are bringing different aspects of history to life at historyisfun.org.
During “History Happy Hour,” which can be seen at 5 p.m. Thursdays, viewers can follow Luke Pecorato, director of curatorial services, as he explores the history of distilling and brewing in America’s early days. The series combines history with recipes and drink pairings that adults can try at home.
Thursday’s episode is about punch, You’ll learn about the history of sugar and rum production in the Caribbean, and while the grownups are learning about rum beverages and an 18th-century punch recipe, children can learn how to make their own alcohol-free punch. Future topics in the series include “Beer Brewing in Colonial America” on June 5, “Wine on the Vine” on June 11 and “Whiskey in America: Education and Libation” on June 18. For links to access the Zoom webcasts, go to historyisfun.org/history-happy-hour.
Other options for educational fun include History Mystery Trivia Night at 7 p.m. June 5, when experts and novices alike can test their knowledge of 17th- and 18th-century Virginia history. Find out more at historyisfun.org/trivia.
Virtual nature hikes
To learn more about the natural world at a president’s residence, head to montpelier.org to take part in the Virtual Youth Nature Hike Series, which will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday and again on June 13 and Oct. 17. The interactive multimedia presentations will take place via Zoom; go online to register ahead of time, and you’ll be sent a link to join the fun.
Saturday’s virtual hike will be all about mushrooms. There will be a trek through Montpelier’s forests in search of different kinds of fungi, plus details about how they grow and the roles they play in the local food web.
Coming up in the series will be “Pollinators on Parade” on June 13 and “Colors of Nature” on Oct. 17. Each event is $10.
Contest extended
If you’d hoped to enter the 2020 Essay Contest sponsored by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, you’re in luck; the deadline has been extended to Monday.
This year’s essay topic is the 19th Amendment, which extended the right to vote to American women. To enter, think about the following questions and write about them: “What barriers remain today in exercising the right to vote? What changes, if any, would you make to protect or expand voting rights?”
Limit your answer to 1,000 words. Cash prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
For submission instructions, visit www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. If you need more information, you can reach the Fourth Circuit Clerk’s Office at essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov or (804) 916-2706.
