This week’s Buzz Kids starts with some live outdoor music, because music is for learning and living at the same time.
If you and your family enjoyed listening to local bands at wineries and other nearby spaces last summer, you’ll get some opportunities this year, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just keep in mind that there will be new instructions to follow to help make sure everyone has fun and stays safe.
Glass House Winery is presenting performances by the trio Boxed Lunch from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Greg Ward from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mark your calendars for music by Paulo Franco & The Freightliners, who will be there from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 19.
There’s no cover for any of the musical events. Before you head out, be sure to check glasshousewinery.com to make reservations — they’re required — and read up on the new rules that’ll help keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remember to maintain proper physical distancing to keep the fun safe for everyone. You will be expected to wear your face mask whenever you are not at your seating area. You may dance near your own table, but there won’t be a dance floor. And heavy rain may lead to cancellations.
Before you head out, head over to glasshousewinery.com or the winery’s Facebook page to get all the particulars.
Get ready for Juneteenth
Elegba Folklore Society in Richmond will livestream “Juneteenth 2020: A Freedom Celebration” at 5 p.m. June 20. For information, go to efsinc.org.
The family event commemorates June 19, 1865, which was when Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed that the black Texans who remained enslaved even after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 were free.
This year’s theme is “Independence Day Our Way,” and there will be plenty to learn about tradition, resilience and creative expression. Look for performances by Plunky Beach, Sam Reed and the African dancers and drummers of Elegba Folklore Society. Theatrical performances will feature J. Ron Fleming. Keep an ear out for DJ Drake, too.
Art, books and fun
Rockfish Valley Community Center in Nellysford has moved many activities online to rockfishcc.org.
Wild Wednesdays is a reading program for ages 0 to 10 that includes a reading and some craft time. It’s offered at 10 a.m. every Wednesday.
At noon Friday, the Earth Art-a-Thon event will be online. You’ll be able to see an Earth Day-themed digital art show and learn live who will win free T-shirts.
Virtual summer camps
If you like attending summer camps, your parents probably told you that you won’t be going this year to help prevent the spread of the pandemic. The good news is that lots of fun is moving online to keep you from missing out.
Virginia Discovery Museum already offers registration for July camps for ages 4 to 8. All of the camps meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day and come with pre-packaged activity bags filled with the supplies you’ll need.
Look for Human Body Systems from July 6 to 10, Adventures Around the World from July 13 to 17, All Things Earth Science from July 20 to 24 and Invention Lab from July 27 to 31.
Virtual Camps are $100 per family, with an additional $50 materials fee per child. Get all the details online at vadm.org.
