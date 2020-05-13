These days, parents and students might be wondering where exactly school will end and summer will begin. This week’s Buzz Kids offerings include some learning options for June and July that also offer fun and enjoyment.
SPARK! for summer
St. Anne’s-Belfield School traditionally offers its SPARK! program for grades six to 12 during the summer. This year, it’s going to be a free online learning experience, with one track for students and another for teachers.
This summer’s goal is to help learners of all backgrounds build proficiency with technology and computer science literacy.
Students will have three weeks of learning from July 6 to 31, and the themes will be Web Design, At of Code and Game Design. Each week will offer interactive challenges, video tutorials,and knowledge from experts in the field. A demo party wraps up each week’s lessons and offers a chance to share the new creations. It’s possible to sign up for one, two or all three weeks.
Teachers’ programs, featuring four different themes, will take place from June 30 to Aug. 4.
For details, go to summerspark.stab.org, Questions? Email them to spark@stab.org.
Trail Adventures and more
Wildrock is presenting a donation-based, timed trail walk program through the end of May called Trail Adventures, which offers children and families a chance to find nature wellness activities, nature-themed challenges and plenty of jokes. In June, a new adventure will begin.
Tiny Worlds Adventure, which begins June 8, offers a timed trek, so families won’t need to worry about social distancing from other families.There will be all kinds of installations to discover along the trail, including fairy houses, gnome villages and displays about animals. Better yet, your family will have 90 minutes to stroll and explore.
Trail walks are scheduled 30 minutes apart to make sure everyone can maintain proper physical distancing.
Admission is $20 per car, and slots will be reserved for families in economic need and for partner nonprofits. Get all the particulars at info@wildrock.org.
