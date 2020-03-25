Welcome to Buzz Kids, a new occasional column that’s designed to help fans of performing and visual arts stay active and creative while schools are out.
We’ll start with ART APART: A City-Wide Gallery at a Distance, which is the brainchild of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and Charlottesville Safe Routes to School.
It’s easy to see being separated from friends and teachers by safe social-distancing bubbles as being a little lonely or isolating. But instead of seeing distance as a limiting factor, think of it as a way to create a really, really big art exhibition that draws in new friends from all over town.
Pull a piece of artwork that you’re proud of out of your collection at home and put it in a window or on a porch so others can see it from a distance. If you’d like to take the time to create something totally new, go for it. Creating a large new work can be part of your school-at-home art training or your after-school playtime.
Then, go to thebridgepai.org to find an easy online form to add your creations to the digital ART APART map. (The form also can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3zVSF0MO5FmKiDsvat2FFTqhLTdq8iDS0ip2YsOpnfEJrow/viewform.)
Print out the map and take it with you next time you’re outdoors on a walk or bike ride with your family. When you see the artworks your friends and neighbors have made, it’ll feel a little less lonely and a little more like a community effort to brighten the city — one creative child at a time.
Here are a few tips to make the project more fun to work on and easier for other folks to enjoy:
» Think big: Make sure your artwork is large enough for people to see from the sidewalk.
» Use #ArtApartCville and @TheBridge PAI on social media to share what you’ve been working on and help everybody else feel included.
» Always be thoughtful and polite. Limit your art crawls to daylight hours, and don’t make noise or leave litter behind.
Part of the fun of ART APART is that more people will be joining the effort every day. Be sure to check the digital map frequently to see all the new works.
Get all the details online at thebridgepai.org/art-apart/.
VDM @ Home
The Virginia Discovery Musuem is offering an easy way to keep up with the arts and sciences activities you enjoy through VDM @ Home.
Activity ideas will be posted on Facebook and Instagram from Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, there will be an email roundup that’ll mention each of the week’s activities. The projects will be archived online, which means you’ll be able to go back for the cool inaugural project: newspaper owls.
There will be all kinds of daily art and reading content from children’s authors and illustrators that can be enjoyed online. Look for a single easy-to-explore list. Look for other recommended resources for teaching and learning together at home.
The resource page is available online at https://vadm.org/vdm-at-home.
If you have any ideas for creative art-related fun at home that other kids would enjoy, send it to jsathe@daily progress.com.
