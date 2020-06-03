It’s hard to capture that summer camp experience when children and teens can’t gather in groups of 10 or more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations in Central Virginia and beyond, however, are giving it a good try.
Whether you want to immerse yourself in the arts or tackle a new subject that captures your imagination, options abound online. Just as students and families have learned flexible approaches to schooling at home, they’ll be able to make new discoveries about what structured summer fun can look like — and although things may look different, there’s a lot of fun to be had along the way.
St. Anne’s-Belfield School, for instance, is planning to offer 45 summer programs between now and August, and most of them will be open to the public. Options include writing, art, math, languages, science and sports.
Sign up at stab.org/summer.
Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Workforce Services Division is taking its KidsCollege@PVCC programming online through Aug. 28. More than 200 classes will be offered for pre-kindergarten to rising ninth-graders in STEM subjects and the arts, including some parent/child classes.
KidsCollege is offering students all kinds of choices, from jewelry making to forensic science to Star Wars engineering. For all the particulars, go to pvcc.edu/kidscollege.
Live Arts is offering a variety of theater camps, ranging from mini-camps to full-blown production camps that will dive into William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” and Ti Ames’s “Mackers,” an adaptation of “Macbeth.” The mini-camps offer ages 4 to 9 opportunities to explore theater through games, teamwork and harnessing their creativity.
Head to summeratlivearts.org for information and registration.
Monticello is closed to visitors these days as a result of the pandemic, but livestreams are offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Drop by the Learning at Home section on monticello.org to find resources for exploring architecture, coloring, decoding secret messages and taking virtual tours as a family.
Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory in Roanoke also is offering virtual summer camp classes from June 15 to July 17. Options include “Peter & Wendy in Neverland,” “Frozen — Into the Unknown,” “High School Musical Jr.,” “Hogwarts at Home” and “Acting & Sketch Comedy.”
Get all the details and register at millmountain.org/class.
