As summer unfolds, all kinds of educational fun awaits. Summer camp will take on a new look during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At IX Art Park
There’s still time to sign up for a first-ever series of children’s summer camps that will be offered from July 6 through Aug. 7 in the outdoor mural and sculpture park at IX Art Park.
Joe Vena, IX Art Park’s education director, will lead The Creature Builder Collective. Each week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, students will explore creative themes through such media as sculpture, stop-motion animation, painting, puppetry and illustration.
Campers will explore a variety of topics, including “Dragon vs. Unicorn” the week of July 6, “Mural of the Story” the week of July 13, “Monster Makers” the week of July 20, “Safari-Cycle” the week of July 27 and “Install-Ocean” the week of Aug. 3.
To keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, camps will be limited to 10 students. Rigorous cleaning will take place throughout the day, and each camper will receive a personal art box of tools and materials that will not be reused.
Tuition is $400 per week; there’s a 20% discount for families who sign up for all five weeks of camp. Donations also are being accepted to help provide camp scholarships for low-income families. For information, go to ixartpark.org/education.
Exhibition in Yorktown
“Forgotten Soldier: African Americans in the Revolutionary War” reopened June 24 at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, giving families a chance to learn more about Crispus Attucks, the Revolutionary War’s first casualty in the Boston Massacre; Bristol Rhodes, who fought at the Siege of Yorktown as a member of the Rhode Island Regiment, losing a leg and hand in the process; and Thomas Carney, who was born free in Maryland and served in many of the war’s epic battles —Brabdywine, Germantown, Monmouth and Guilford Courthouse.
American artist Titus Kaphar, a 2018 MacArthur Fellow, has created a three-dimensional sculpture that allows visitors to look at history from a new perspective.
Rare documents on loan from the U.S. National Archives and the National Archives (Public Records Office) in Kew, London, record the names of about 3,000 African American men, women and children who escaped to the British side in hopes of securing their freedom during the war.
Admission is included with general museum admission of $15.25; it’s $7.75 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. If you’d like to visit Jamestown as well, a combination ticket is $27.50, or $13.50 for ages 6 to 12. Learn more at historyisfun.org/forgottensoldier.
iBook with music
Charlottesville filmmaker Linda R. Thornburg and Louisa native Katharine Archer have teamed up to create an iBook with music designed for ages 8 to 11. It’s available on Apple Books.
“Snorkel McCorkle and the Lost Flipper,” written by Thornburg and with music and lyrics by Archer, is illustrated by Michelle Lodge. Its courageous young heroine, a 10-year-old eco-warrior, and her friends from a variety of species fight for the environment and battle bullies. Look for Matilda the manatee and Figaro the singing pelican.
