If you’re looking for new ways to bring visual and performing arts into your family’s study-at-home curriculum, think local.
Now is a great time to remind children that their imaginations are powerful tools to help them deal with unsettling situations in healthy ways. One of the lessons young people can learn these days is that they have the power to help, too, and that they can use their one-of-a-kind artistic expressions to share that upbeat, can-do spirit with everybody who needs a boost right about now.
Here are some new options for local learning through the arts:
Elephants you’ll never forget
IX Art Park officially moved its spring programming online to ixartpark.org with “The Daily Creature.” It is led at 2 p.m. Mondays by Joe Vena, a teaching artist who serves as IX Art Park’s education director.
Each 30-minute episode will focus on a different animal. Monday’s debut explored the wonders of the elephant.
Students can expect art project tutorials, stories, facts and fun, all geared to ages 6 to 12. Vena, whose fantastical creatures can be seen on a wall in The Looking Glass interactive art museum at IX, is known for creating and facilitating the Clay Bar at Children’s Museum of the Arts in New York City. He also has led the activity at IX’s Winter Farmers Market for two seasons.
Vena and an assistant are filming the episodes in advance to make sure proper physical distancing and site sanitizing are taken care of to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
Learn more about the educational program by emailing joe@ixartpark.org.
Online classes at Live Arts
Live Arts has moved its spring classes for children, teens and adults online, and registration is available.
For pre-kindergarten students, look for “Treasure Trunk Theater for Kids” with Edwina Herring. “Kids on Stage” with Claire Chandler is for ages 7 to 10, and “Acting I: Scene Study” with Jennifer Tidwell is for ages 10 to 14.
“Theater Lab for Teens” with Kelli Shermeyer is offered for teens ages 14 and older.
Options for adults include “Online Shakespeare Hangout” with Bryan Close, which offers four-week classes in “Hamlet” and “Twelfth Night,” “Lunchtime Alexander Technique” with Jennifer Kelly and “Monologues for Healthy Living” with Bree Luck.
Get all the particulars at livearts.org.
If your art form is writing essays
Students in grades nine through 12 now have until June 1 to enter the 2020 Essay Contest sponsored by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
This year’s competition is asking students in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia to share their thoughts on the following questions: “What barriers remain today in exercising the right to vote? What changes, if any, would you make to protect or expand voting rights?”
Keep your essay to 1,000 words or fewer. Prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Travel will be provided to September’s Essay Awards Program.
To get all the guidelines for submitting your essay, go to ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest.
Online arts history learning
Head to the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum in Ferrum to learn more about the rich folk heritage and cultureof the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Online exhibits include “Earthenware Along the Great Road in Virginia and Tennessee” and “Full Throttle: Racing and Rodding in Southwest and Central Virginia.”
Go to ferrum.edu/blueridgeinstitute/ to explore.
If your organization is coming up with creative new ways to bring arts-informed learning into local students’ lives during an unprecedented time, please send the details to me at jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
Speaking of emails ...
There’s still time to email you favorite top-five artists and composers in your favorite genre of music so we can create a local music literacy list for students to explore while they’re earning at home. Send your suggestions to jsathe@daily progress.com.
