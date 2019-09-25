A local cellist, composer and singer’s latest project brings him more firmly into the creative worlds of film and dance.
A new film by Wes Swing — who recently returned to Charlottesville from China, where he took part in the Shanghai Improvisation Festival — can be seen starting Friday online at wesswing.com and YouTube.
Swing created “Sing to Me” around his original song of the same name during his two-week residency at Experimental Film Virginia. Filmed in Cape Charles, Swing’s directorial debut includes dance performances by Taiwanese dancer Ching-I Chang and by Emmanuel Malette from Greensboro, North Carolina.
The film already has been screened at Fine Arts Film Festival, Cindependent Film Festival and Short.Sweet.Film.Fest, and it is bringing its creator a world of enriching new artistic growth.
“Dance is a very abstract form,” Swing said. “I’ve learned so much about putting one abstract form with another and having it make sense. You’re constantly thinking of the relationship between this sound and this motion.”
During the Shanghai dance festival, Swing racked up long days collaborating with dancers from around the world. They’d rehearse all day and then perform for audiences. For Swing, who has composed music for and performed with University of Virginia dancers before, collaborating with dancers has helped him reach outside his performance comfort zone.
“It’s very live,” he said of the process. “I have my cello, but I have all these electronics. I might record five cello parts and then add vocals. It has expanded my boundaries — especially improvisation.”
The process also is influencing the way Swing composes.
“I am more open and flexible now to possibilities,” he said. “I am much more open to bringing improvisation into writing. I have new tools, and the process itself seems important.”
His new film also is a process-driven creation. Instead of directing from a distance, Swing plays cello while dancers perform to his song “Sing to Me.” Handheld camera work helps create atmosphere. Swing thoroughly enjoyed the process.
“It’s like an experimental film residency, because you make a film over the course of two weeks,” he said.
