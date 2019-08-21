Once its summer schedule is complete, the Charlottesville Municipal Band customarily takes a breather before getting back to work in September to rehearse for fall concerts. But this time, the week after winding down the band’s 97th annual Summer Concert Series, the musicians are jumping into a new experience.
On Friday evening, the Charlottesville Municipal Band will headline its first Fridays After Five concert. The series, now in its 32nd year, gives people a chance to listen, dance and mingle to start the weekend.
“This is something we’ve never done,” music director Steve Layman said. “We’re excited to be doing it.”
Layman said the musicians will try to present their popular musical instrument petting zoo program between Friday’s sets. The event gives youngsters in the audience a chance to see and hear their favorite instruments up close.
Layman said the band will bring rock, jazz and some slow dances to the Sprint Pavilion stage. About 70 of the band’s instrumentalists are slated to perform, and they’ll be joined by a variety of musical guests, including Dan Barrale, Melody Day, Mike Elswick, Rebecca Ewing, Gary Fagan, Dick Orange, Julie Stavitski, Doug Schneider, James Tobin, Jessica Wiseman and Jim Wynton.
Salute to Swing will open the show with a 40-minute jazz set. Audience members will recognize many Salute to Swing members in the Charlottesville Municipal Band sets to come.
The new adventure comes after a rewarding Summer Concert Series that took the band not only to Charlottesville stages, but also to venues near loyal fan factions in western Albemarle County and in Fluvanna County.
‘It was fantastic. Folks came out in droves this summer,” Layman said.
The six concerts drew about 4,500 listeners who didn’t let rain dampen their fun. Even on a stormy night, the July 30 concert at the Paramount was packed.
“It poured, and we had 700-plus people there,” he said.
Varying the concert locations “gives more people the opportunity to hear us,” Layman said. “We have a huge following in Fluvanna, and it was great to play out there.”
The band followed its June 4 summer season opener in Claudius Crozet Park, a convenient spot for fans in western Albemarle, with a June 18 concert at Fluvanna County High School. Audience questionnaires have revealed that about one-fifth of the band’s summer audiences are coming from Fluvanna County — particularly from the Lake Monticello area.
“Consistently, we get a lot of people from the Lake area,” Layman said.
Coming up on the Municipal Band’s schedule are performances in other venue the band enjoys playing, including an Oct. 20 concert in Piedmont Virginia Community College’s V. Earl Dickinson Building and a Dec. 15 performance at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. In the meantime, there’s the fun of marking a new milestone at Fridays After Five even as the band’s century mark nears.
“It would really be a great if it could become an annual event,” Layman said.
Learn more about the band at cvilleband.org and about Fridays After Five at sprintpavilion.com.