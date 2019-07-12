Charlottesville Opera's weekend of happily-ever-aftering begins Saturday when bass-baritone Barrington Lee sings the role of King Arthur in "Camelot."
Its new production of the classic musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater. Other performances are set for 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. July 19 and 2 p.m. July 21.
King Arthur's dream of bringing together the Knights of the Round Table to embody a philosophy of integrity, equality and respect in an uncertain world begins to unravel when two people he trusts with his whole heart — Guenevere, his queen, and Lancelot, his protege — realize that they are in love with each other. Arthur resolves to forgive and to fight for his dream because he loves them both.
"I just see him as a person trying to do good in his country and in his world," the Greenville, South Carolina, native said. "He's trying to build this idea, this thought, of something that's bigger — something that can save civilization instead of destroying it. He wants the world to be a better place, and when it crashes down, he is devastated."
Lee, who is believed to be the first African American man to portray the king in a professional production, has dreams of his own. He'd love to see more children and young adults of different backgrounds discover that opera and musical theater can tell their stories and resonate in their lives. He hopes to see more young singers of color start educational paths toward not only music careers, but arts management careers that can help bring different voices and perspectives into the decision-making process so future hires and programming choices reflect diverse experiences. He also wants to do community outreach to introduce children to the delight of storytelling on such a large scale.
"It's a big deal in so many ways," Lee said of his milestone. "What do I want to bring to this character? There's nothing in there that says he has to be white. I think it's great for young black and brown people, and young people of every background, to see different representations. My goal is that we show more representation onstage."
Lee is aware that young audiences in particular will be watching and absorbing his choices for Arthur, so he's making them with care and considering "the blackness of it." Tweaking Arthur's wig as his character ages, for example, reflects how different helmet head and crown head would look for a monarch of color.
"Going into Act 2, when he's older, he needs locks — nicely kept locks," Lee said. "He wouldn't have long, straight hair."
Lee also wants to see more nonwhite singers selected for summer opera programs for young artists, both in the U.S. and around the world.
"There is still a stigma," he said. "We have been battling that in young opera programs in which everyone is white."
And to honor one of Arthur's most deeply cherished convictions, Lee has found a most congenial spot. He relishes opportunities he has found to speak with Charlottesville residents of different races about where people stand and where they are headed in terms of race relations, awareness and, at the heart of it all, respect.
"It all starts with respect," Lee said. "I'm so happy to actually be here."
David O'Dell, Charlottesville Opera's general director, called the story of Arthur "extremely inspiring — and a little bit heartbreaking."
"Camelot" tapped into the anything-is-possible optimism of the 1960s, and its name was used to capture the hopefulness of an era in which a generation left world war behind and began reaching for the moon. Its rich score — think "Camelot," "If Ever I Should Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence" and "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" — kept the original cast's album at the top of the charts for more than a year.
"I do think it seems to re-emerge at times when there's a lot of angst and a lot of strife in the world," O'Dell said. "There's this level of nostalgic comfort that comes with this show. Its message is sort of timeless in periods of unease.
"It's that sense of forward-looking adventure that strikes people the most."
The legends of Arthur are ancient stories that never truly grow old, and O'Dell sees the different ways in which audience members relate to the "Camelot" story over time.
"It's interesting to see a new generation of actors interpret this for a newer generation of audiences," O'Dell said.
"It's very familiar to an audience that has watched 'Game of Thrones.' Throughout the years, it has taken on fewer trappings of the pageantry and focused on the relationships."