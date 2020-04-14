Charlottesville Opera is delaying its scheduled summer productions of "La Boheme" and "Beauty and the Beast" and its Timeless Romance gala indefinitely as a result of the stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus, its Board of Directors announced Tuesday.

The opera company will work with the Paramount Theater to make sure that fans who've already bought tickets will get refunds, according to the news release signed by David Newkirk, president of the board.

The opera company is accepting donations to its new Artist Support Fund, which it created to help the artists who had committed to participating this season. For details, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.

